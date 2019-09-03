Starbreeze applies for third extension to reconstruction period

Troubled Swedish games developer and publisher Starbreeze is once again trying to extend the time it's allowed to rebuild itself.

In a post on its website, the Stockholm-based firm says it has applied for its third extension to its reconstruction period, with the second running out today (Tuesday, September 3rd). If granted, this will run until December 2019 - a full year since the company's entry into reconstruction in December 2018.

At that point, the firm was given three months to help figure out how to keep the company afloat. The company applied for an initial extension in February 2019 before asking for a second in May.

In that month Starbreeze reported its financial results for Q1 2019/20, with the firm saying that it lacks the funds necessary to guarantee it'll still be around 12 months from then and that it was seeking funding.

PCGamesInsider.biz has the full story.