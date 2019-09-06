News

VRChat secures $10 million in funding to expand team

VRChat secures $10 million in funding to expand team
Free-to-play MMO platform VRChat has secured $10 million in funding to help expand the team further.

The Series C investment round saw financing from new backer Makers Fund as well as existing investors such as HTC, Brightstone VC and GFR Fund.

Alongside the expansion of the company, VRChat looks to utilise partners MakersFund and HTC to “open unique opportunities” to grow its social game.

VRChat is an online community that utilises Unity and the firm’s SDK, allowing users to build avatars and worlds to share with one another.

“Connect people”

“Our goal is to connect people and enable them to interact as if they were in the same room,” said VRChat CEO Graham Gaylor.

“Any kind of social experience you could want should exist, and if it doesn’t, somebody should be able to create it. Makers Fund has deep experience with these types of platforms and will help VRChat move towards its goal.”

HTC SVP of VR and president of Viveport Rikard Steiber added: “VRChat has cracked the code of creating engaging social experiences in VR. We are excited to continue working closely with VRChat as they help people connect with each other and the communities they love the most in VR.”


