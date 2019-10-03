News

One Special Day 2019 charity event kicks off on 4 October

By , Contributing Editor

Now into its fourth year, the One Special Day charity event is going from strength to strength.

It’s raised over $1 million to-date, as over 50 game companies ranging from Rare and Codemasters to Xbox, Fingersoft, Rovio and Supercell engage in fundraising and donate their UK sales for one day a year - 4 October 2019 this year - to the SpecialEffects charity.

It works to ensure that people who have physical disabilities can still enjoy games, typically through the customisation of controllers and game peripherals.

And in particular, this year, Finnish mobile game developer Seriously is leveraging its sponsorship deal with English Premier League team Norwich F.C. to donate match day advertising from the game with Aston Villa on Saturday 5 October.

You can find out more about these activities and how to donate via the One Special Day website.


Jon Jordan
Jon Jordan
Contributing Editor

A Pocket Gamer co-founder, Jon is Contributing Editor at PG.biz which means he acts like a slightly confused uncle who's forgotten where he's left his glasses. As well as letters and cameras, he likes imaginary numbers and legumes.

