Unity continues M&A drive acquiring liveops outfit ChilliConnect

Game tools outfit Unity is continuing its M&A roll up with the acquisition of Scottish live operations service company ChilliConnect.
A spin-out from mobile game developer Tag Games, ChilliConnect was a byproduct of Tag’s work supporting other developers’ free-to-play titles including Rovio’s Angry Birds Action!, Flaregames’ Nonstop Knight, and most recently Zynga’s CSR Racing 2.
Terms of the deal weren’t announced.
ChilliConnect will continue to operate its services independent of the engine developers are using to make and operate their games.
The move follows Unity’s recent acquisition of Scottish analytics and monetisation outfit DeltaDNA and texture streaming tools firm Graphine, as it gears up for what many expect will be an attempted IPO in 2020.
Comments
