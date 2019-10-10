Meta Games secures $2 million in seed funding round

Esports firm Meta Games has landed $2 million in seed funding.

Bitkraft Esports Ventures led the round with participation from Crest Capital, Klaas Kersting, Everblue Management and more.

The Berlin-based company plans to use the money to aid in the development of its upcoming title Rivals Esports Manager. On top of this, Meta Games wants to start work on a new mobile project for pro-gaming fans.

"We believe esports fans deserve authentic and complementary gaming experiences that reflect what they watch every day," said CEO and founder Roman Frank.

"By providing players with the ability to manage a professional team, they are able to get a behind-the-scenes look at how some of their favourite teams operate on their path to success."

COO and co-founder Philipp Karstaedt added: "The integration of our players' favourite teams, most loved esports personalities, and most iconic brands will support an incredibly authentic gaming experience across multiple game titles."

"This investment will fuel our mission to develop mobile games for the global esports community."

Developing mobile games for esports

With various genres representing esports, the firm plans to develop future projects for a wider audience, not just MOBA and first-person shooter players.

"By having the most popular PC esports game genres in the palm of their hand, players now have the excitement of a pro esports coach in a snack-size, on-the-go experience," said Bitkraft founding partner, Malte Barth.

"Similar to traditional sports, each esports genre is distinct and has its own unique fanbase, which is why Meta Games' vision to bring esports-themed games to these diverse, loyal audiences is extremely necessary.

"We believe with this funding this strong, proven team can continue its momentum of developing mobile games that address the entire audience of esports fans worldwide."