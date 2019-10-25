News

Google Stadia launches first game studio in Montreal

By , Staff Writer

Google has opened its first Stadia game development studio in Montréal, Canada.

The announcement was made via a blog post, where Stadia Games and Entertainment VP and head Jade Raymond revealed that the studio will create “exclusive, original content” across the many different genres in video games.

Several well-known developers are already established in Montreal, such as Electronic Arts, Ubisoft and Warner Bros. meaning the firm will have plenty of talent to pull from locally.

Google’s cloud game streaming service Stadia is due to launch on November 19th for $9.99 a month, with 28 games being playable from day one.

“Just as Stadia intends to change the way games are accessed and experienced by players, we want to change the way games are made,” said Raymond.

“Stadia is committed to fostering a diverse and inclusive workplace; these diverse perspectives will shape the games we create together.

“We’re committed to building an environment that will empower the developers who work at Stadia to create new, unique gaming experiences.”

