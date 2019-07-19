News

Google Stadia mobile support “a hard technical challenge”

By , Senior Editor

Bringing mobile support to Google’s Stadia streaming platform is a tough technical challenge to overcome, according to the company’s director of product Andrey Doronichev.

Games for the Stadia will be playable on TV, desktop, tablet and Pixel smartphones, including the Pixel 3 and 3a, at launch. Last month the company said the service would launch on other smartphones at a later date.

Speaking in a Reddit AMA yesterday, Doronichev said the company aims to get more devices supported in 2020.

Whether Apple will allow a games platform like Stadia to run on its devices remains to be seen, however.

App Store and Google Play plans

“I really want to have Stadia gameplay on every mobile device, across Android and iOS at some point,” he said.

“But it's a hard technical challenge and will take us time. Just need to start somewhere. So we're starting with the device we know the best and can provide an optimal experience - our latest Pixel phones.”

Elsewhere in the AMA Doronichev noted that the Stadia Controller comes with a headphone jack for wired audio, but won’t support bluetooth when the platform launches in November.

Users can of course connect their headsets directly to their device, such as the Pixel 3 or 3a.

You can read a rundown of some of the key findings from Google's AMA on PCGamesInsider.biz.


