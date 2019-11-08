News

Roblox survey says 60% of teens don’t report inappropriate online behaviour to parents

By , Staff Writer

An estimated 60 per cent of Roblox teen users don’t report any inappropriate online behaviour to parents or legal guardians.

The data was revealed in a digital civility survey that interviewed more than 3,500 parents and 580 teens in the US.

Interestingly, 93 per cent of parents that took part in the survey believe they discuss online behaviour with their children “occasionally”, 60 per cent of teens say they rarely or never discuss these topics.

Next to this, 91 per cent of parents believe their kids will make them aware of any issues online - such as online bullying - however, only 26 per cent of teenagers agreed to report this.

Instead, 53 per cent say they would report issues to Roblox or the platform, with 33 per cent claiming that they would rather speak to another adult.

Online behaviour

“This data highlights the importance of initiating potentially uncomfortable conversations about appropriate online behaviour and keeping open communication channels with your children,” said Roblox director of digital civility Laura Higgins.

“The internet is a vast and daunting place, particularly for those of us who didn’t grow up in the digital world, but getting involved in our kids’ digital lives is our best chance to raise a generation of empowered digital citizens.

“Simply checking in every day to see what your kids are experiencing online will help build a trusting and open relationship, encouraging them to ask you for help when they need it most.”


Matthew Forde
Matthew Forde
Staff Writer

Matthew Forde is a freelance writer from Yorkshire, who's work has been published for Tech Radar, Nintendo Life, Kotaku UK and more. He regularly attends Smash Bros. tournaments, while trying to keep up-to-date on everything pop culture related - particularly superheroes. You can find him on Twitter @Forde999.

