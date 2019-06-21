Roblox Summer Creator Challenge teams up with Godzilla to teach kids to code

Roblox is to host its third Creator Challenge this summer in partnership with Warner Bros. that aims to teach kids how to code games.

Designed for first-time developers without previous experience, this year’s event will feature exclusive virtual items from the new Godzilla: King of Monsters film for those that successfully complete the tutorial.

King of education

Further updates have also been implemented to the company’s Roblox Education initiative, which aims to teach children technical and entrepreneurial skills to build and publish their own games. Roblox itself is a platform that focuses on user-generated content.

Now in its second full year, Roblox Education has 60 hours worth of free content that educators can use to build a course curriculum around development tool Roblox Studio.

The company says its toolset will be used in over 1,000 locations across 23 countries this summer, including the US, UK, Hong Kong, Brazil, Australia.

As part of its partnership with Tencent, 15 young developers from China will also be sent over to Stanford University to take part in week-long creator camps.

“We believe fueling creativity is a great way for kids to learn, and the tremendous response to the Roblox Education Initiative from students and educators around the world validates this belief,” said Roblox chief business officer Craig Donato.

“Our goal is to give aspiring creators of all diverse backgrounds the chance to develop the crucial skills needed to thrive, and we’re excited to expand our initiative to even more kids around the globe this year.”