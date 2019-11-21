Seriously launches Best Fiends Stars as franchise crosses $285 million in revenue

Seriously has launched a new mobile puzzle game called Best Fiends Stars.

The match-three title is the newest iteration in the Best Fiend catalogue, with the studio confirming that the franchise has now crossed over $285 million in lifetime gross revenue.

This is Seriously's first launch since the studio was acquired by Playtika.

As part of the launch, the Finnish developer has teamed with several influencers to help promote the game, such as David Dobrik, RoseEllenDix, and Joey Graceffa.

Seriously has also partnered with One Tree Planted, a non-profit organisation focused on global reforestation.

“Unique approach”

“Best Fiends Stars showcases Seriously’s unique approach to creativity,” said Seriously co-founder and chief executive officer Andrew Stalbow.

“We’ve only just started with Best Fiends and are building out something that can last for decades. This launch marks an important milestone as we continue to expand the Best Fiends universe.”

Seriously co-founder and chief creative officer Petri Järvilehto added: “When designing Best Fiends Stars, we wanted to introduce a new style of casual gameplay and also incorporate all new characters and story from the world of Best Fiends that our fans have grown to love.”