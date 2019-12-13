News

Zynga expands NaturalMotion with new Birmingham studio

By , Contributing Editor

Expansive US publisher Zynga has announced that it's opening a new studio in Birmingham, UK.

This studio will be part of the NaturalMotion division and focus on racing games.

NaturalMotion’s London studio is currently responsible for Zynga’s hit game CSR Racing 2.

In the early stages of formation, there are opening for the current positions:

  • Lead Game Designer,
  • Lead UI Artist,
  • Principal Games Engineer and
  • Principal QA Engineer.

“Our racing division is amongst the best in the world, and the opportunity to tap into the incredible racing talent the Midlands has to offer, highlights Zynga’s commitment to producing incredible content for its players,” commented NaturalMotion VP Julian Widdows.

For more information about job openings in the new Birmingham studio, please visit here.


Jon Jordan
Jon Jordan
Contributing Editor

A Pocket Gamer co-founder, Jon is Contributing Editor at PG.biz which means he acts like a slightly confused uncle who's forgotten where he's left his glasses. As well as letters and cameras, he likes imaginary numbers and legumes.

