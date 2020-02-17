Forces of Freedom shuts down after Bravocompany runs out of money

Five-vs-five multiplayer shooter Forces of Freedom has shut down after Bravocompany ran out of money.

As announced on Facebook, the games' online play has been suspended and it has officially left early access. The title was in early access for three years.

The company stated that was making $200 a day in user purchases and less than $100 through advertising revenues. To begin with, it seemed the company would be saved through a last-minute investment, but the deal fell through.

However, all is not lost - a premium, offline version will be released for both iOS and Android devices, though the cost of the game is yet to be announced.

The game was downloaded more than 20 million times since it first launched.

Shattered dreams

On Friday, February 14th, a final live stream was held to say goodbye to the multiplayer shooter.

In 2017, we spoke to Bravocompany CEO Florian Stronk about Forces of Freedom. Stronk explained at the time that he hoped to change the outlook on mobile esports.