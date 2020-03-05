Kwalee hires ex-Outfit7 ads director Dilpesh Parmar as new head of ad monetisation

Leamington Spa-based hypercasual games publisher Kwalee has hired Dilpesh Parmar as its new head of ad monetisation.

Parmar joins from ad network IQzone, where he held the role of COO of its London office. He previously worked at Talking Tom developer Outfit7 for six years in various roles, and has also worked at companies such as Shazam and Orange.

"This is such an exciting time to be working in the gaming space, and Kwalee is right at the forefront of the hyper-casual genre," said Parmar.

"I feel I can help to cement this position, but also bring Kwalee forward even further, alongside the great minds that are already here. It'll also be great fun to rekindle some past relationships and make many new ones within the studio."

Making money

"Dilpesh brings such a breadth of experience in the area of Ad Monetisation, it's brilliant to have him on board," added Kwalee CEO David Darling.

"Hiring the right people is so important to us here at Kwalee, and Dilpesh always stood out as the right person to help take this side of the business further, and continue the growth and success we saw with it in 2019."

Kwalee has made several big hires in 2020, starting with Simon Prytherch as its head of publishing and two new hires in its PR team. The publisher also recently revealed that it has paid out $1.3 million to its staff through its profit share scheme since October 2018.