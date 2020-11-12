Kwalee to use Audiomob's audio ads platform for its titles

Leamington Spa-based studio Kwalee will add audio ads to its in-game monetisation strategy.

Later this quarter, the hypercasual developer is expected to add Audiomob's audio ad format to its mobile title Crazy Shopping.

Audio advertising is on the rise within the mobile space due to its non-intrusive nature. Consumers are able to continue to play whilst the ad is playing. As such, developers may choose this form of monetisation to maximise potential revenue.

"We're always interested in developing new ways to engage players on mobile with our hypercasual games, so we were really intrigued when we heard about what Audiomob is doing with audio ads for mobile games," said Kwalee head of digital marketing Ryan Davies.

"We were eager to collaborate with the AudioMob team on a test to see what we can produce together, and Crazy Shopping feels like the perfect starting point."

Continue to innovate

"We are thrilled to be working with such a reputable publisher as Kwalee, whose games we've been massive fans of for years," said Audiomob CEO and co-founder Christian Facey.

" Kwalee testing our audio ads is a testament to the massive demand for better ad experiences in games. Working with such a forward-thinking mobile-games brand is an honour, and will help our continued work to innovate the games industry and raise the standard on advertising in games."

Currently, in open beta, Audiomob launched its rewarded ad platform back in July. Moreover, the company is pleased with the results that its service has seen so far.