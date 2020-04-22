News

Harry Potter: Hogwarts Mystery players conjure up 35 billion minutes of gameplay

By , Staff Writer

Jam City's Harry Potter: Hogwarts Mystery players have racked up 35 billion minutes of gameplay.

Since its launch in 2018, 50 million Quidditch matches have been played, two billion spells have been cast and over two million OWL exams were sat.

It's magic

To celebrate Hogwarts Mystery second-anniversary, starting April 25th, players can design a new outfit and submit it to the developers as part of a competition. Three finalists will be selected and the winner will be voted on by fans. The winning outfit will then be added into the game later this year.

Less than a year after release, Jam City's title brought in $110 million. As of October 2019, it has grossed $154 million in lifetime revenue.


Kayleigh Partleton
Kayleigh Partleton
Staff Writer

A freelance writer based in Berkshire. Besides PG and PCGI she has written as a guides writer, specialising in RPG's and horror.

