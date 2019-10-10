News

Harry Potter: Hogwarts Mystery conjurs $153.5 million in lifetime revenue

By , Staff Writer

Harry Potter: Hogwarts Mystery brought in revenue of $153.5 million to date. 

According to Sensor Tower, iOS users have generated 54 per cent of the revenue for Jam City’s title at $83.3 million. Google Play users make up 46 per cent having spent $70.2 million.

The US accounts for 49 per cent of the earned revenue, generating $ 75.9 million. Germany and the UK make up 8.7 per cent and 8 per cent respectively, spending $13.4 million and $12.3 million in-game.

However, having been downloaded an estimated 54.6 million times - the amount of revenue earned per download is $2.80. The majority of downloads have come from the US at 11.75 million downloads.

Top Earner

The game is the publisher’s biggest in-game earner since launching in April 2018. In second is Cookie Jam with $108 million in revenue, No.3 is Panda Pop having generated around $66 million. Bingo Pop and Disney Emoji Blitz sit in fourth and fifth place respectively - they have made $43.6 million and $40.7 million since April 2018.

Kayleigh Partleton
Kayleigh Partleton
Staff Writer

A freelance writer based in Berkshire. Besides PG and PCGI she has written as a guides writer, specialising in RPG's and horror.

