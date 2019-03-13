News

Harry Potter: Hogwarts Mystery conjures up $110 million in less than a year

By , Staff Writer

Harry Potter: Hogwarts Mystery has made approximately $110 million in revenue since launching last April, according to Sensor Tower.

Developed by Los Angeles-based publisher Jam City, Hogwarts Mystery is said to have become the studio’s most lucrative title since its April 2018 release, counting for close to 30 per cent of all revenue generated for the firm.

Magic enthusiasts in the US represented the largest share with $52.8 million, equal to 48 per cent of total revenue. Germany placed second with $10 million, followed by Britain in third with $9.2 million.

$29 million per month

Since launching in April 2018, the game has averaged around $29 million per month in global revenue.

Harry Potter: Hogwarts Mystery has been downloaded 45 million times, with the US again accounting for the largest proportion at 10 million installs. France trailed in second with 2.9 million while Britain snuck in at third with 2.8 million.

Recently Pokemon Go creator Niantic gave players around the world its first-look at its own Harry Potter title; mobile location-based augmented reality game Harry Potter: Wizards Unite.


Matthew Forde
Staff Writer

Matthew Forde is a freelance writer from Yorkshire, who's work has been published for a number of sites, including: Tech Radar, Nintendo Life, Kotaku UK, Digital Spy and more. He regularly attends Comic-Cons and Smash Bros. tournaments, while trying to keep up-to-date on everything pop culture related.

