Gameloft's Minion Rush dashes past one billion downloads worldwide

Gameloft's mobile runner Minion Rush has surpassed one billion downloads since launching in June 2013.

The French publisher's CFO Alexandre de Rochefort and COO Baudouin Corman confirmed the milestone in an interview with PG.biz regarding the company's 20th anniversary.

Launched in 2013, the casual title follows the loveable humanoids from the world of Despicable Me as they compete in various challenges found through Gru's mysterious lair and around the world.

During the same interview, Corman stated that Gameloft currently sees an average of 1.5 million daily downloads across its entire library, however notes this does "fluctuate with new product launches, updates, and new platform launches". Additionally, the company sees 80 million monthly active users.

"It's insane"

"It's one of the most downloaded video games of all times! How many games have been downloaded over a billion times?" said Corman.

Rochefort added: "It's insane when you think about it."

You can read the interview in full with both Gameloft chiefs discussing how the company has both survived and thrived over the last two decades here.

As part of the anniversary, Gameloft celebrated the event with the release of a free collection of games from its back-catalogue called Gameloft Classics.