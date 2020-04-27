News

Gameloft's Minion Rush dashes past one billion downloads worldwide

Gameloft's Minion Rush dashes past one billion downloads worldwide
By , Staff Writer

Gameloft's mobile runner Minion Rush has surpassed one billion downloads since launching in June 2013.

The French publisher's CFO Alexandre de Rochefort and COO Baudouin Corman confirmed the milestone in an interview with PG.biz regarding the company's 20th anniversary.

Launched in 2013, the casual title follows the loveable humanoids from the world of Despicable Me as they compete in various challenges found through Gru's mysterious lair and around the world.

During the same interview, Corman stated that Gameloft currently sees an average of 1.5 million daily downloads across its entire library, however notes this does "fluctuate with new product launches, updates, and new platform launches". Additionally, the company sees 80 million monthly active users.

"It's insane"

"It's one of the most downloaded video games of all times! How many games have been downloaded over a billion times?" said Corman.

Rochefort added: "It's insane when you think about it."

You can read the interview in full with both Gameloft chiefs discussing how the company has both survived and thrived over the last two decades here.

As part of the anniversary, Gameloft celebrated the event with the release of a free collection of games from its back-catalogue called Gameloft Classics.


Tags:
Matthew Forde
Matthew Forde
Staff Writer

Matthew Forde is the staff writer for PocketGamer.biz and also a member of the Pocket Gamer Podcast. You can find him on Twitter @Forde999 talking about Smash Bros. and everything pop culture related - particularly superheroes.

Related Articles

Interview Apr 24th, 2020

Staying agile in an ever-changing industry: Gameloft chiefs look back on the company's 20 years in games

News Feb 16th, 2018

Gameloft averages 2.5 million downloads every day but its MAUs and DAUs are falling

Data & Research Feb 27th, 2018

The slow, casual transformation of Gameloft

Job News Jun 29th, 2016

Gameloft appoints Alexandre de Rochefort as temporary CEO

News Mar 16th, 2020

Asphalt 9: Legends breaks four million downloads on Switch

Comments

No comments
View options
  • Order by latest to oldest
  • Order by oldest to latest
  • Show all replies