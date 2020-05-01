News

World of Tanks Blitz introduces new battle pass

World of Tanks Blitz introduces new battle pass
By , Staff Writer

Wargaming has introduced a new battle pass to World of Tanks Blitz.

Operation Onslaught features 40 stages. To progress to different levels, players must use stamps earned through the battle pass – it takes place from May 1st-to-29th.

As there are two versions of the campaign – premium and free – there are two versions of the battle pass. The free variation offers an array of in-game items such as gold, credit, XP, days of premium usage, avatars, camos and vehicle research. Certain milestones must be met to get awards.

The premium battle pass can be purchased for $5 and gives rewards for each stage completed. The passes can be completed together to offer maximum loot.

Out of this world

Last month, World of Tanks Blitz gave its players the chance to win a piece of the moon – a literal out of this world reward. In November last year, the World of Tanks Blitz Global Championship offered $100,000 in prize money.


Tags:
Kayleigh Partleton
Kayleigh Partleton
Staff Writer

A freelance writer based in Berkshire. Besides PG and PCGI she has written as a guides writer, specialising in RPG's and horror.

Related Articles

News Apr 8th, 2020

World of Tanks Blitz gives players chance to win a piece of the moon in new Gravity Force game mode

News Nov 1st, 2019

World of Tanks Blitz's global championship to offer $100,000 prize pool

Interview Sep 16th, 2019

How Wargaming is tweaking its strategy in the search for new hits, while remaining totally tanked up

News Mar 1st, 2019

World of Tanks Blitz teams up with MMA star Aaron Pico for knockout advertising campaign

News Jun 28th, 2018

World of Tanks Blitz hits 100 million downloads in celebration of it’s fourth birthday

Comments

No comments
View options
  • Order by latest to oldest
  • Order by oldest to latest
  • Show all replies