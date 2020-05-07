Join us for the PocketGamer.biz RoundTable sessions

If we proved one thing with Pocket Gamer Connects Digital #1, it's that you can still have an interesting and insightful discussion with a panel of gaming experts from the comfort of their own homes.

And while we're gearing up to do more of the same with Pocket Gamer Connects Digital #2, we wanted to give our readers more opportunities to learn from the industry's best and brightest.

So we're introducing our new PocketGamer.biz RoundTable sessions, a regular chance for professionals to come together and chat about a hot topic, live and direct to your computer. And the best part? It's completely free.

What's coming up?

Our very first RoundTable session will take place on Tuesday 11th May at 4pm BST (8am PT/11am ET) in partnership with Tamatem, where we'll be talking about the impact of Covid-19 on the games industry, and how the world of work has changed to accomodate remote working.

Joining us for our discussion will be:

Kate Edwards, Global Game Jam/Geogrify

Tim Cullings, Seattle Indies/IGDA/Oculus VR

Sophie Vo, Voodoo

And more to be announced soon!

You can find out more about the next RoundTable on the Eventbrite page, where you can also sign up for a free ticket to the discussion.

Future RoundTable discussions will focus on topics like innovation vs imitation, the art of publishing, and the future of monetisation.

And they'll all be completely free to give you a taste of what to expect at our Pocket Gamer Connects Digital events, the second of which will take place on June 8th-12th.