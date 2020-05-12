News

The PocketGamer.biz RoundTable is LIVE! Watch here

Editor

The first ever PocketGamer.biz RoundTable sessions is live, and we're inviting all our readers to join us as we stream it straight to YouTube.

Taking place every couple of weeks, we'll be bringing together four or five leading industry experts in a specific field to discuss a pertinent subject.

The live event will be broadcast for free to everyone who signs up - who can also interact and ask questions, then we'll follow up with some key points in an article and at some point make the video available on our PG.Biz YouTube channel.

Join in

PG.Biz editor Ric Cowley is in the hot seat for the first roundtable, alongside a panel of experts from the likes of King, Tilting Point, Voodoo, and more.

Future roundtables that are scheduled to take place will concentrate on a range of timely and relevant topics, such as Anti-Copying.


