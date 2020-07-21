News

Join us on July 28th for the next PocketGamer.biz RoundTable session

By , Editor

If we've proven one thing with our Pocket Gamer Connects Digital conferences, it's that you can still have an interesting and insightful discussion with a panel of gaming experts from the comfort of their own homes.

And while we're gearing up to do even more exciting online conference content in the future, we wanted to give our readers more opportunities to learn from the industry's best and brightest.

So we've introduced our PocketGamer.biz RoundTable sessions, a regular chance for professionals to come together and chat about a hot topic, live and direct to your computer. And the best part? It's completely free.

What's coming up?

Our next RoundTable session will take place on Tuesday 28th July at 4pm BST, with a focus on the death of the IDFA and the impact it will have on the market.

We'll be joined by a panel of experts who will dig deep into the implications - our full speaker list will be announced soon!

You can sign up to be a part of the discussion here, which will allow you direct access to the panel to ask any questions you have during the discussion.

Future RoundTable discussions will focus on topics like the rise of online events and more.

And they'll all be completely free to give you a taste of what to expect at our Pocket Gamer Connects Digital events, including Pocket Gamer Connects Helsinki on September 14th-18th.


