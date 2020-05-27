GameAnalytics launches The GameDev Toolbox - the first one-stop directory of mobile game service providers

GameAnalytics, the player analysis platform of choice for mobile game developers, today launched its newest resource - a free to use web directory of service providers - The GameDev Toolbox. The site brings together listings and links to hundreds of different platforms, providers and tools, allowing developers to quickly and easily carry out a search based on categories and keywords.

As well as offering The GameDev Toolbox as a free industry-wide resource, GameAnalytics is already working with featured partners including Adjust, Ogury and TopOn to build deeper integrations with the GameAnalytics platform and make them available via the Toolbox website. Game developers across the globe will be able to get access to exclusive offers, releases and educational content from these partners, all within the Toolbox site.

The GameDev Toolbox is the first resource to bring together information on every major service to help developers find the right companies to optimize, monetize, or localize their games. GameAnalytics is hoping that the site will be an invaluable resource for existing and new developers entering the mobile gaming space - particularly those switching gears due to the impact of COVID 19 on the global games industry.

"The days where developers would simply make a game and then launch it via an app store are long gone", said Ioana Hreninciuc, CEO at GameAnalytics.

"Mobile game developers now use a whole raft of tools and technologies to help them design, build, monetize and market their games, which can be daunting for companies transitioning to mobile from other platforms, or building a mobile game for the first time. With so many different services out there we decided to bring them all together into a central, time-saving tool, freely available to developers everywhere."

The directory has been designed to be easy to navigate and search by category and company name. There is a useful feature which allows developers to send an inquiry to multiple service providers with just a few clicks, with vendors are then able to respond directly - making it a valuable way for vendors to also find new customers. Every company listed on the site is checked to ensure the services and tools they offer are authentic and trustworthy.

GameAnalytics has partnered with global app marketing platform Adjust to make its marketing and ROI analytics easier to adopt, especially for growing game teams.

"Together, Adjust and GameAnalytics power nearly every significant hyper-casual company in the world with superior measurement, fraud prevention and automation offerings. Our special integration enables GameAnalytics’ customers to use Adjust's solutions out of the box. We are excited about moving the mobile gaming industry forward with this partnership," said Andrey Kazakov, VP Partnerships at Adjust.

GameAnalytics has also partnered with Ogury to help developers ensure GDPR compliance for games, via Ogury Choice Manager.

"In today's increasingly regulated world, app publishers need to put users' choice front and center by giving them full control over how their data is processed. By providing GameAnalytics users direct access to Ogury Choice Manager, gaming publishers can easily access a Consent and Preference Management Platform that will ensure compliance whilst enabling them to continue to grow ad revenue," said Nandi Gurprasad, Global Head of Strategic Partnerships at Ogury.

TopOn is a China-based mediation platform gaining popularity which integrates with all top ad networks in Europe and North America. GameAnalytics users can now quickly get started with this service using their installation tool.

"As the top ad mediation provider in China, our powerful and cost-effective solution is gaining traction around the globe. We're excited to partner with GameAnalytics to help all types of developers generate more value and a better understanding of their products," said Christina Liang, CEO at TopOn.

GameAnalytics offers a feature-rich and universal analytics tool for studios and publishers everywhere to understand their players and improve core performance metrics. Their new platform, Benchmarks+, gives publishers access to aggregated performance data for key mobile gaming product metrics like retention, engagement and monetization. This data is drawn from every game across the GameAnalytics network - currently more than 100,000 mobile games, 1.75 billion monthly active players and 24 billion monthly sessions, making it the largest game intelligence platform of its kind. More information about Benchmarks+ is available at https://gameanalytics.com/benchmarks.