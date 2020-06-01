From A to Z - which top companies will you be meeting online at Pocket Gamer Connects Digital #2?

In just one week, Pocket Gamer Connects Digital #2 goes live following its successful debut in April, and we have an incredible lineup of games industry companies for you to learn from, meet, do business with, and connect digitally.
During the week of Monday, June 8 to Friday, June 12, over 1,000 industry professionals will log onto our new and improved platform for a full week of networking, seminar talks, pitches and more. You could meet the likes of Unity, Facebook, Tencent, Square Enix, King, Rovio, SEGA, Ubisoft, Activision and hundreds more from every corner of the industry. Virtual attendees range from students and talented indie developers to C-level executives from the biggest publishers, developers and investors.
Unlimited online networking
Every single one of those attendees has access to our new and improved meeting platform, 24 hours a day throughout the week. This will enable you to connect with other industry professionals to digitally meet, discuss, do deals and make plans at a time that suits you from the comfort of your own office, workspace or home.
We’ve rounded up the A-Z list of companies already signed up to take part. So, just who might you speak to next week?
A
- A Thinking Ape
- Abylight Studios
- Academy of Interactive Entertainment
- Activision Publishing
- AdSide Media
- Advenworks
- Affinity Project
- Agnitio Capital
- Agora.io
- AI and Games
- akiwy
- Alien Pixel Studios
- Alternova
- Amber
- Antler Interactive
- AppLovin
- AppMagic
- AppsFlyer
- Aquiris Game Studio
- ArenaNet
- ArticNet
- AskBlu.ai
- Audacia Ventures
- AudioMob
- Avangarde Software Solutions
B
- Bebop Games
- Bidstack
- BigFun Corporation
- Big Games Machine
- Big Karma
- Big Pixel Studios
- Bindy Street
- Bit Fry Game Studios
- BITKRAFT Esports Ventures
- BlockBastards
- BoomBit
- Boomzap Entertainment
- Bossa Studios
- Braavo Capital
- ByteDance
C
- Canvas Games
- CAPSL
- Caracal Games / AIV
- CareGame
- Carry1st
- Catalyst Apps
- Cereal Games
- Charisma.ai
- Chorrus Games
- Chucklefish
- Complexity Gaming
- Comunix
- Consulate General of Finland in Los Angeles
- CoolGames
- Cooperative Innovations
- Crazy Labs
- Creadits
- Critical Force
- Crowdsparks Entertainment
- Crunchyroll
- Curve Digital
- CVCapital
- CWA Mobile Gaming
D
- Daisu Games
- Dark Horse Digital
- Dead Five
- DECA Games
- Deconstructor of Fun
- DeltaDNA
- Devolver Digital
- Devtodev
- Digging Deep
- Digital Future Games
- Digital Legends Entertainment
- Dimoso
- Doppio Games
- Double Coconut
- Dovetail Games
- DreamView Studios
E
- Edgeworks Entertainment
- Eight Force
- Eitbit
- Electronic Arts
- Enjin
- Enthusiast Gaming
- ESL
- Esports Federation of Africa
- Esports Gaming League
- Esports Nigeria
- Esportz Network
- Ether Games
- European Games Group
- Execution Labs
- Exient
- Exordium Games
F
- Falcon Stories
- FEED
- Fingersoft
- FIREBEAST
- Fish Bladder
- Flamebait Games
- Flipbook
- FOG Studios
- Frag Games
- Friendbase
- Frima Studio
- Fundamentally Games
- Funday Factory
G
- G-angle
- GameAnalytics
- Game Around
- GameBind
- Game Seer Venture Partners
- GameCloud Technologies
- Gameforge
- Gameloft
- GAMEPACK
- GamePoint
- GamesConsulting.net
- GamesGroup
- Game Pill
- GAMEVIL COM2US USA
- Games Factory Talents
- GameScribes
- Garena
- Gameye
- Gamma Law
- Gbanga
- Gear Overclocked Games
- Geewa
- Genvid Technologies
- Geogrify / The Global Game Jam
- Ginx TV
- GlobalStep
- Glow Up Games
- Good Thinking Games
- Government of Canada
- Green Horse Games
- Ground Control Studios
H
- HandyGames
- Headup
- Homa Games
- Hotgates
- Huey Games
- Hype Interactive
- Hypernova Interactive
I
- Ice Node Interactive
- iEntertainment Network
- Illumina Studios
- Impact Unified
- ImpledSouls
- Indie Game Services
- InfluencerStuff
- Invest Hong Kong
- Ironbelly Studios
J
- Jabatoba
- JANEIOUS
- JumpStart Games
K
- Kast
- KeyArt Games
- Keywords Studios
- King
- KingsIsle Entertainment
- KiX Games
- Koch Media / Deep Silver
- Kolibri Games
- Koron Studios
- Kukouri Mobile Entertainment
- Kunlun Korea
- Kuuasema
- Kwalee
L
- LBC Studios
- Level-Up
- Level Design Lobby
- Lionheart Games
- Little Ghost Games
- Liverpool John Moores University
- Lockwood Publishing
- LootBoy
- Lost Hoodie
- LVP
- Lykke Studios
M
- Mack Software
- Made With Jam
- Mainframe Industries
- Masomo
- Masquerade Media
- Matchmade
- Mediatel
- Mediatonic Games
- MicroProse
- Microsoft
- MiniBrew BV
- Mondia Media Spain
- Moonjump
- MRGV
- Multiscription
- Mynetgroup
- MyTona
N
- N3TWORK
- NCSOFT
- NECT Services
- Nelsonxcreative
- Netmarble EMEA
- Next Games
- NHN Corporation
- Nifty Games
- Niji Games
- No More Robots
- Nordea
- Nordeus
- Nordic Game
- Nutaku
O
- Oddsock Concepts
- Omdia
- Opera Event
- Orbital Knight
- Otus Games
- Outplay Entertainment
P
- Paladin Studios
- Panik
- Paradox Interactive
- Parker Consulting
- Patika Games
- PDX Gems
- PetPride App
- Pixel Squad
- Plan of Attack
- Play Eternal
- Pointvoucher
- Polypogon Games and Software
- PortaPlay
- PTW/Orange Rock Studios
Q
- Qixen-p Design
- Quiklee
R
- Real Media Now
- Rebellion
- Red Hill Games
- Red Kite Games
- Red7 Mobile
- Remerge
- Robot Cache
- RocketRide Games
- Rovio
S
- Saga Performance
- Sakura Games
- SAP
- ScribbleScape
- Seattle Indies
- Secret Sauce Media
- SEGA Europe
- Sensor Tower
- Sheffield Hallam University
- Silver Rain Games
- Silver Stream Studio
- Skillz
- Skystone Games
- Snap Finger Click
- SO REAL DIGITAL TWINS
- Soaring Pixels Games
- Sogengames
- Solaris Mobile
- Something Clever Games
- Space Ape Games
- Splash Damage
- Springloaded
- Square Enix Montreal
- sQuaricon
- St.Helens College
- Steam Data Suite
- Stellar Games
- Stillfront Group
- Subpixel
- Sugar
- Sum Fun
- Super.com
- Super Evil Megacorp
- Super Teams Mobile
- Superba
- Supremacy Games
T
- Tag Games
- Tamalaki & FGL Publishing
- TapTapBoom
- TastyPill
- Tater Games
- Tencent
- Tequila Works
- The Digging Deep Project
- The Pokémon Company International
- The Powell Group
- THQ Nordic
- ThrivalWorld
- Tilting Point
- Tiny Bits
- Tivola Games
- Toadman Interactive
- Toplitz Productions
- Torres Labs
- Transcend Fund
- Transmedia Studios
- Tribe Gaming
- Triple Dragon Limited
- Trueplayers
- TryHard Games
- Two Way Media
U
- Ubisoft
- Ukie
- Unbound Creations
- UN Environment
- Unicorn Pirates Studio
- United Spirit Games
- Unity
- University of Bath
- University of Manchester
- Unlock Audio
- unrd
V
- Valiant Game Studio
- VEGAS FUN
- Vertigo Games
- Vivid Games
- Voodoo
- Voxpoint
W
- Wargaming
- What(games)
- What Happens Next
- Whow Games
- Wizard Games
- Wizards of the Coast
- Wolpertinger Games
- Wooga
X
- Xsolla
Y
- yellowHEAD
- Yoke Network
- YouRun
Z
- Zaibatsu Interactive
- Zeptolab Barcelona
1-9
- 10th Muse
- 1C Publishing
- 1Up Capital
- 1Up Ventures
- 4Good Games
Book now
We know that indie developers have been hardest hit by the current global situation, so we have reserved a selection of free tickets for small studios.
To support jobseekers during this difficult time, we're inviting a select amount of people currently out of work and looking for a new role absolutely FREE.
To guarantee your place at the conference, book now so you can network with all these amazing companies and more at Pocket Gamer Connects Digital #2!
