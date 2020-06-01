From A to Z - which top companies will you be meeting online at Pocket Gamer Connects Digital #2?

In just one week, Pocket Gamer Connects Digital #2 goes live following its successful debut in April, and we have an incredible lineup of games industry companies for you to learn from, meet, do business with, and connect digitally.

During the week of Monday, June 8 to Friday, June 12, over 1,000 industry professionals will log onto our new and improved platform for a full week of networking, seminar talks, pitches and more. You could meet the likes of Unity, Facebook, Tencent, Square Enix, King, Rovio, SEGA, Ubisoft, Activision and hundreds more from every corner of the industry. Virtual attendees range from students and talented indie developers to C-level executives from the biggest publishers, developers and investors.

Unlimited online networking

Every single one of those attendees has access to our new and improved meeting platform, 24 hours a day throughout the week. This will enable you to connect with other industry professionals to digitally meet, discuss, do deals and make plans at a time that suits you from the comfort of your own office, workspace or home.

We’ve rounded up the A-Z list of companies already signed up to take part. So, just who might you speak to next week?

L-R: Activision, Crunchyroll, Electronic Arts, Enthusiast Gaming

A

A Thinking Ape

Abylight Studios

Academy of Interactive Entertainment

Activision Publishing

AdSide Media

Advenworks

Affinity Project

Agnitio Capital

Agora.io

AI and Games

akiwy

Alien Pixel Studios

Alternova

Amber

Antler Interactive

AppLovin

AppMagic

AppsFlyer

Aquiris Game Studio

ArenaNet

ArticNet

AskBlu.ai

Audacia Ventures

AudioMob

Avangarde Software Solutions

B

Bebop Games

Bidstack

BigFun Corporation

Big Games Machine

Big Karma

Big Pixel Studios

Bindy Street

Bit Fry Game Studios

BITKRAFT Esports Ventures

BlockBastards

BoomBit

Boomzap Entertainment

Bossa Studios

Braavo Capital

ByteDance

C

Canvas Games

CAPSL

Caracal Games / AIV

CareGame

Carry1st

Catalyst Apps

Cereal Games

Charisma.ai

Chorrus Games

Chucklefish

Complexity Gaming

Comunix

Consulate General of Finland in Los Angeles

CoolGames

Cooperative Innovations

Crazy Labs

Creadits

Critical Force

Crowdsparks Entertainment

Crunchyroll

Curve Digital

CVCapital

CWA Mobile Gaming

D

Daisu Games

Dark Horse Digital

Dead Five

DECA Games

Deconstructor of Fun

DeltaDNA

Devolver Digital

Devtodev

Digging Deep

Digital Future Games

Digital Legends Entertainment

Dimoso

Doppio Games

Double Coconut

Dovetail Games

DreamView Studios

E

Edgeworks Entertainment

Eight Force

Eitbit

Electronic Arts

Enjin

Enthusiast Gaming

ESL

Esports Federation of Africa

Esports Gaming League

Esports Nigeria

Esportz Network

Ether Games

European Games Group

Execution Labs

Exient

Exordium Games

F

Facebook

Falcon Stories

FEED

Fingersoft

FIREBEAST

Fish Bladder

Flamebait Games

Flipbook

FOG Studios

Frag Games

Friendbase

Frima Studio

Fundamentally Games

Funday Factory

L-R: Facebook, King, Microsoft, NCSOFT

G

G-angle

GameAnalytics

Game Around

GameBind

Game Seer Venture Partners

GameCloud Technologies

Gameforge

Gameloft

GAMEPACK

GamePoint

GamesConsulting.net

GamesGroup

Game Pill

GAMEVIL COM2US USA

Games Factory Talents

GameScribes

Garena

Gameye

Gamma Law

Gbanga

Gear Overclocked Games

Geewa

Genvid Technologies

Geogrify / The Global Game Jam

Ginx TV

GlobalStep

Glow Up Games

Good Thinking Games

Government of Canada

Green Horse Games

Ground Control Studios

H

HandyGames

Headup

Homa Games

Hotgates

Huey Games

Hype Interactive

Hypernova Interactive

I

Ice Node Interactive

iEntertainment Network

Illumina Studios

Impact Unified

ImpledSouls

Indie Game Services

InfluencerStuff

Invest Hong Kong

Ironbelly Studios

J

Jabatoba

JANEIOUS

JumpStart Games

K

Kast

KeyArt Games

Keywords Studios

King

KingsIsle Entertainment

KiX Games

Koch Media / Deep Silver

Kolibri Games

Koron Studios

Kukouri Mobile Entertainment

Kunlun Korea

Kuuasema

Kwalee

L

LBC Studios

Level-Up

Level Design Lobby

Lionheart Games

Little Ghost Games

Liverpool John Moores University

Lockwood Publishing

LootBoy

Lost Hoodie

LVP

Lykke Studios

M

Mack Software

Made With Jam

Mainframe Industries

Masomo

Masquerade Media

Matchmade

Mediatel

Mediatonic Games

MicroProse

Microsoft

MiniBrew BV

Mondia Media Spain

Moonjump

MRGV

Multiscription

Mynetgroup

MyTona

N

N3TWORK

NCSOFT

NECT Services

Nelsonxcreative

Netmarble EMEA

Next Games

NHN Corporation

Nifty Games

Niji Games

No More Robots

Nordea

Nordeus

Nordic Game

Nutaku

L-R: Rovio, SEGA, Square Enix, Tencent

O

Oddsock Concepts

Omdia

Opera Event

Orbital Knight

Otus Games

Outplay Entertainment

P

Paladin Studios

Panik

Paradox Interactive

Parker Consulting

Patika Games

PDX Gems

PetPride App

Pixel Squad

Plan of Attack

Play Eternal

Pointvoucher

Polypogon Games and Software

PortaPlay

PTW/Orange Rock Studios

Q

Qixen-p Design

Quiklee

R

Real Media Now

Rebellion

Red Hill Games

Red Kite Games

Red7 Mobile

Remerge

Robot Cache

RocketRide Games

Rovio

S

Saga Performance

Sakura Games

SAP

ScribbleScape

Seattle Indies

Secret Sauce Media

SEGA Europe

Sensor Tower

Sheffield Hallam University

Silver Rain Games

Silver Stream Studio

Skillz

Skystone Games

Snap Finger Click

SO REAL DIGITAL TWINS

Soaring Pixels Games

Sogengames

Solaris Mobile

Something Clever Games

Space Ape Games

Splash Damage

Springloaded

Square Enix Montreal

sQuaricon

St.Helens College

Steam Data Suite

Stellar Games

Stillfront Group

Subpixel

Sugar

Sum Fun

Super.com

Super Evil Megacorp

Super Teams Mobile

Superba

Supremacy Games

T

Tag Games

Tamalaki & FGL Publishing

TapTapBoom

TastyPill

Tater Games

Tencent

Tequila Works

The Digging Deep Project

The Pokémon Company International

The Powell Group

THQ Nordic

ThrivalWorld

Tilting Point

Tiny Bits

Tivola Games

Toadman Interactive

Toplitz Productions

Torres Labs

Transcend Fund

Transmedia Studios

Tribe Gaming

Triple Dragon Limited

Trueplayers

TryHard Games

Twitter

Two Way Media

U

Ubisoft

Ukie

Unbound Creations

UN Environment

Unicorn Pirates Studio

United Spirit Games

Unity

University of Bath

University of Manchester

Unlock Audio

unrd

L-R: Ubisoft, Unity, Wargaming, Zynga

V

Valiant Game Studio

VEGAS FUN

Vertigo Games

Vivid Games

Voodoo

Voxpoint

W

Wargaming

What(games)

What Happens Next

Whow Games

Wizard Games

Wizards of the Coast

Wolpertinger Games

Wooga

X

Xsolla

Y

yellowHEAD

Yoke Network

YouRun

Z

Zaibatsu Interactive

Zeptolab Barcelona

1-9

10th Muse

1C Publishing

1Up Capital

1Up Ventures

4Good Games

