From Amazon to Zynga: your guide to who’ll be online for Pocket Gamer Connects Digital #1

It’s only a week until Pocket Gamer Connects Digital #1 makes its full debut, and we’ve lined up an incredible list of games industry companies for you to learn from, meet, do business with, and connect with digitally.
On April 6th to 10th, 750 industry professionals will log into our system for a full week of networking, seminar talks, pitches and more. And we’re talking individuals from the likes of App Annie, AWS, Bandai Namco, DICE, Electronic Arts, Epic Games, Fyber, Google, King, Miniclip, NCSOFT, Niantic, Rovio, Sony Pictures Entertainment, Square Enix, Tencent, Wargaming, and hundreds more from every corner of the industry. Each virtual attendee will range from C-level executives from the biggest developers, publishers and investors, to the most talented lone developers, students and press, with plenty of big-name and upcoming-indie talent ready to showcase what they do.
Time to network!
Networking is an essential part of the games business. Meeting contacts from all over the world to talk with, discuss business opportunities and close deals, it keeps the industry turning. And much like our live conferences, Pocket Gamer Connects Digital #1 promises to ‘connect’ you with the hottest companies from all over the world.
Lucky for you, we’re providing every attendee of our digital conference with around-the-clock access to the all-new online meeting system with built-in audio/video conferencing for all five days. This will enable you to connect with other attendees to ‘meet’, discuss, do deals and make plans at a time that suits you from the comfort of your office, workspace or home. We’ve been testing and refining the technology as we build up to the big event to make the digital Connects experience as amazing as possible. Travel may be heavily curtailed worldwide, but that doesn't mean you have to stop connecting with the global games industry.
Whether you’re looking for investment, a publisher, platform holders, new recruits or more, you’ll find them all shaking virtual hands as part of the Pocket Gamer Connects Network. Tickets are available now.
We’ve rounded up the A-Z of companies already signed up to take part, with more joining daily.
So, just who might you be speaking to next week?
- A Sharp
- Abstractek
- Achievers Hub
- Adjoe
- Agnitio Capital
- akiwy
- Alconost
- All in! Games
- Altergaze
- Altitude Games
- Amber Studio
- Anzu.io
- App Annie
- appilis
- AppLovin
- AppMagic
- Apptica
- APPTUTTi
- Arcane Circus
- Archive Entertainment
- Armiksoft
- Ascended Studio
- askblu.ai (by Happy Blue Fish)
- Asteroid Lab
- Atomic
- Attractive Interactive
- AudioMob
- AWS
- Azur Games
B
- Bad Management
- Bad Rhino Games
- Bad Seed
- Bandai Namco
- Bebop Games
- Behaviour Interactive
- Bidalgo
- Big Fish Games
- Big Games Machine
- Big Karma
- Blue Ox Family Games
- Boomzap Entertainment
- Booster Space
- Boss Bunny
- Breynex
- ByteDance
C
- Canvas Games
- Chimoru
- Chorrus Games
- Chorus Worldwide
- Clockwork Pixels
- Cosmo Games
- Crazy Labs
- Creadits
- Critical Force
- Curve Digital
- CV Capital
D
- Dark Horse Digital
- DDM
- Dead Five
- Deconstructor of Fun
- Definite Studios
- DevSupport Hosting & Anti-Cheat | Impeller Studios
- devtodev
- DICE
- Digital Dragons
- Dimoso
- Dirtybit
- Dive
- Doppio Games
- Double Coconut
- Double Loop Games
- DT Games
E
- East Side Games
- Edge
- Electronic Arts
- Elite Game Developers
- Enjin
- Epic / Unreal Engine
- Evil Zeppelin
F
- Falcon Stories
- Falmouth University
- FGL
- Fil Games
- Fingersoft
- Finstock Capital
- Flick Games
- Flying Beast Labs
- Forte
- Frag Games
- Fundamentally Games
- Funpac
- Fyber
G
- Game Pill
- Gamedev Consult
- Gameforge
- GameFounders
- Gamejolt
- GameMakers
- GamePoint
- GameRefinery
- Games Gathering
- GamesConsulting.net
- Gamesight
- Gametapas
- Gametator
- Gameye
- Gamma Law
- Gampixi
- Garena
- Gbanga
- Geogrify
- GetSocial, a Keywords Studio
- GGL
- Glow Up Games
- Good Thinking Games
- GOSU Data Lab
- Green Island
- GSMA
H
- Habby
- Harhama Games
- Heracles Media
- Hipfire Games
- Hobo Interactive
- Holy Cow Productions
- Housemarque
- Huuuge Games
- Hypeful
- Hyper Hippo Entertainment
I
- Idiom Loop
- iEntertainment Network
- iFanzine
- IMBA Interactive
- Impact Unified
- Impeller Studios
- Imperia Online
- ImpliedSouls
- Inclusive Reality
- Ingenious
- ironSource
- Itatake
J
- JaffaJam
- Jam City
- Janeious
- Jondob Games
- JONEX Global
- JWR Ventures
K
- Ketchapp @Ubisoft
- Kickstarter
- kidSAFE Seal Program
- King
- Kochava
- Kongregate
- Konunger Games
- Kukouri Mobile Entertainment
- Kung Fu Factory
L
- Landfall
- Legacy Games Studios
- LifeStreet
- Lion Studios by AppLovin
- LJQ
- Lockwood Publishing
- Loona Inc
- Loongcheer Game
- Lucid Labs
- Ludum
- Lunar Games
- LVP
M
- Mad Bricks
- Mad Data
- Mad Otter Games
- Made With Jam
- Mainframe Industries
- Makers Fund
- MarketJS
- Masquerade Media
- MD
- Medal.tv
- MediaBodies
- Megapop
- META Games
- Mindhaven
- Miniclip
- Mistplay
- mixi
- Mobidictum
- Mobile Game Doctor
- Mobile Mode Gaming
- Mokuni Games
- Multiscription
- Mytona
N
- N3twork
- Naavik Mobile Games Consulting
- Narenjo
- Navigator Games
- NCSOFT Nekki
- NelsonXcreative
- Neowiz
- Nerd Monkeys
- Netspeak Games
- Next Branch
- NHN Corp.
- Niantic Labs
- Nordea
- Nordic Game
- Numbers Only
O
- Oddsock Concepts
- Ogre Pixel
- Old Skull Games
- One Zero Digital
- Orbital Knight
P
- Paranoid Productions
- Patika Games
- Payload Studios
- Perfect World Games
- Pitching For Life
- Plan of Attack
- Play Ventures
- Play Well For Life
- Playcom
- Playsoft
- Playspace
- Playtra Games
- Plug-In Digital
- Pointvoucher
- Pollen VC
- Popgames Studios
- PROfounders Capital
- PTW / OR Studios
Q
- Quicksave
- QuizTix
R
- Ragnarok Studios
- Random Potion
- Ravenous Wolf
- RE:BIND.IO
- Recontact Games
- Remote Control Productions
- Resistance Games
- Riot Games
- RLP Games
- Rockbite Games
- Rocket Ride Games
- Rocket Snail Games
- RocketRide Games
- Rockhead Games
- Rogue Games
- Rovio
- Rumor Games
S
- Sakari Games
- Sample Rate Audio Production
- Scopely
- Seepia Playables
- Sense8 Games
- Sensor Tower
- Sentient Human
- SFB Games
- Sheffield Hallam University
- Silver Stream Studio
- Simteractive
- Skillz
- Skystone Games
- Small Giant Games
- Soaring Pixels Games
- Sony Pictures Entertainment
- Square Enix
- SSZ Canada
- Starloop
- Stellar Gaming Studio
- Stick Sports
- Strategic Alternatives
- Streax.gg
- Super Evil Megacorp
- Super Secret Plan A
- SuperSonic
- Supremacy Games
- SWIM Games
- SynaptixGames
T
- Tamalaki Publishing
- TapBlaze
- TapResearch
- Tencent
- The Global Game Jam
- The Inspiracy
- Tiazu
- TinyBit Studios
- Tivola Games
- TopOn
- TotalCute
- Transcend Fund
- Tree N Half
- Tricycle Games
- Triple Dragon
- Turntable Games
- Two Way Media
U
- Uken Games
- Ukie
- Umami Games
- Unbound Creations
- Uncle Vector's Audio Lab
- United Spirit Games
- Unlock Audio
- Unreal Engine (Epic Games)
- Utopia Analytics
- Utopos Games
- UX is Fine
V
- Various Companies
- Vectr Ventures
- Voodoo
- VRGEN
W
- Wargaming
- Whales And Games
- Whitman College Technology Services
- Whow Games
- Whyttest
- Wizards of the Coast
- WN Media Group
- Wonderbelly Games
X
- X-FLOW II
- Xsolla
Y
- Yarmouk University
- yellowHEAD
- YesGnome
Z
- Zynga
1-9
- 1987
- 1Up Ventures
- 500 Startups
- 81monkeys
About Pocket Gamer Connects Digital #1
Sitting alongside our live events, Pocket Gamer Connects Digital #1 is our first online-only conference, and will attract 750 industry professionals from all around the world onto the system.
Featuring a brand new purpose-built matchmaking and meeting system, each delegate will be able to organise their meetings completely at any point during the day. From April 6th to 9th, we will be hosting seven tracks where more than 100 of the world’s leading authorities will be sharing their expert insight on everything to do with mobile PC, console, blockchain, XR and more.
Book your place now!
Make sure you book your tickets now so you can network with these amazing companies and more at Pocket Gamer Connects Digital #1.
Sign up today for your 10% discount
