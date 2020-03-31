From Amazon to Zynga: your guide to who’ll be online for Pocket Gamer Connects Digital #1

It’s only a week until Pocket Gamer Connects Digital #1 makes its full debut, and we’ve lined up an incredible list of games industry companies for you to learn from, meet, do business with, and connect with digitally.

On April 6th to 10th, 750 industry professionals will log into our system for a full week of networking, seminar talks, pitches and more. And we’re talking individuals from the likes of App Annie, AWS, Bandai Namco, DICE, Electronic Arts, Epic Games, Fyber, Google, King, Miniclip, NCSOFT, Niantic, Rovio, Sony Pictures Entertainment, Square Enix, Tencent, Wargaming, and hundreds more from every corner of the industry. Each virtual attendee will range from C-level executives from the biggest developers, publishers and investors, to the most talented lone developers, students and press, with plenty of big-name and upcoming-indie talent ready to showcase what they do.

Time to network!

Networking is an essential part of the games business. Meeting contacts from all over the world to talk with, discuss business opportunities and close deals, it keeps the industry turning. And much like our live conferences, Pocket Gamer Connects Digital #1 promises to ‘connect’ you with the hottest companies from all over the world.

Lucky for you, we’re providing every attendee of our digital conference with around-the-clock access to the all-new online meeting system with built-in audio/video conferencing for all five days. This will enable you to connect with other attendees to ‘meet’, discuss, do deals and make plans at a time that suits you from the comfort of your office, workspace or home. We’ve been testing and refining the technology as we build up to the big event to make the digital Connects experience as amazing as possible. Travel may be heavily curtailed worldwide, but that doesn't mean you have to stop connecting with the global games industry.

Whether you’re looking for investment, a publisher, platform holders, new recruits or more, you’ll find them all shaking virtual hands as part of the Pocket Gamer Connects Network. Tickets are available now.

We’ve rounded up the A-Z of companies already signed up to take part, with more joining daily.

So, just who might you be speaking to next week?

L-R: App Annie, AWS, Bandai Namco, DICE

A Sharp

Abstractek

Achievers Hub

Adjoe

Agnitio Capital

akiwy

Alconost

All in! Games

Altergaze

Altitude Games

Amber Studio

Anzu.io

App Annie

appilis

AppLovin

AppMagic

Apptica

APPTUTTi

Arcane Circus

Archive Entertainment

Armiksoft

Ascended Studio

askblu.ai (by Happy Blue Fish)

Asteroid Lab

Atomic

Attractive Interactive

AudioMob

AWS

Azur Games

B

Bad Management

Bad Rhino Games

Bad Seed

Bandai Namco

Bebop Games

Behaviour Interactive

Bidalgo

Big Fish Games

Big Games Machine

Big Karma

Blue Ox Family Games

Boomzap Entertainment

Booster Space

Boss Bunny

Breynex

ByteDance

C

Canvas Games

Chimoru

Chorrus Games

Chorus Worldwide

Clockwork Pixels

Cosmo Games

Crazy Labs

Creadits

Critical Force

Curve Digital

CV Capital

D

Dark Horse Digital

DDM

Dead Five

Deconstructor of Fun

Definite Studios

DevSupport Hosting & Anti-Cheat | Impeller Studios

devtodev

DICE

Digital Dragons

Dimoso

Dirtybit

Dive

Doppio Games

Double Coconut

Double Loop Games

DT Games

E

East Side Games

Edge

Electronic Arts

Elite Game Developers

Enjin

Epic / Unreal Engine

Evil Zeppelin

F

Falcon Stories

Falmouth University

FGL

Fil Games

Fingersoft

Finstock Capital

Flick Games

Flying Beast Labs

Forte

Frag Games

Fundamentally Games

Funpac

Fyber

L-R: Electronic Arts, Google, King, NCSOFT

G

Game Pill

Gamedev Consult

Gameforge

GameFounders

Gamejolt

GameMakers

GamePoint

GameRefinery

Games Gathering

GamesConsulting.net

Gamesight

Gametapas

Gametator

Gameye

Gamma Law

Gampixi

Garena

Gbanga

Geogrify

GetSocial, a Keywords Studio

GGL

Glow Up Games

Good Thinking Games

Google

GOSU Data Lab

Green Island

GSMA

H

Habby

Harhama Games

Heracles Media

Hipfire Games

Hobo Interactive

Holy Cow Productions

Housemarque

Huuuge Games

Hypeful

Hyper Hippo Entertainment

I

Idiom Loop

iEntertainment Network

iFanzine

IMBA Interactive

Impact Unified

Impeller Studios

Imperia Online

ImpliedSouls

Inclusive Reality

Ingenious

ironSource

Itatake

J

JaffaJam

Jam City

Janeious

Jondob Games

JONEX Global

JWR Ventures

K

Ketchapp @Ubisoft

Kickstarter

kidSAFE Seal Program

King

Kochava

Kongregate

Konunger Games

Kukouri Mobile Entertainment

Kung Fu Factory

L

Landfall

Legacy Games Studios

LifeStreet

Lion Studios by AppLovin

LJQ

Lockwood Publishing

Loona Inc

Loongcheer Game

Lucid Labs

Ludum

Lunar Games

LVP

M

Mad Bricks

Mad Data

Mad Otter Games

Made With Jam

Mainframe Industries

Makers Fund

MarketJS

Masquerade Media

MD

Medal.tv

MediaBodies

Megapop

META Games

Mindhaven

Miniclip

Mistplay

mixi

Mobidictum

Mobile Game Doctor

Mobile Mode Gaming

Mokuni Games

Multiscription

Mytona

L-R: Niantic Labs, Riot Games, Rovio, Square Enix

N

N3twork

Naavik Mobile Games Consulting

Narenjo

Navigator Games

NCSOFT Nekki

NelsonXcreative

Neowiz

Nerd Monkeys

Netspeak Games

Next Branch

NHN Corp.

Niantic Labs

Nordea

Nordic Game

Numbers Only

O

Oddsock Concepts

Ogre Pixel

Old Skull Games

One Zero Digital

Orbital Knight

P

Paranoid Productions

Patika Games

Payload Studios

Perfect World Games

Pitching For Life

Plan of Attack

Play Ventures

Play Well For Life

Playcom

Playsoft

Playspace

Playtra Games

Plug-In Digital

Pointvoucher

Pollen VC

Popgames Studios

PROfounders Capital

PTW / OR Studios

Q

Quicksave

QuizTix

R

Ragnarok Studios

Random Potion

Ravenous Wolf

RE:BIND.IO

Recontact Games

Remote Control Productions

Resistance Games

Riot Games

RLP Games

Rockbite Games

Rocket Ride Games

Rocket Snail Games

RocketRide Games

Rockhead Games

Rogue Games

Rovio

Rumor Games

S

Sakari Games

Sample Rate Audio Production

Scopely

Seepia Playables

Sense8 Games

Sensor Tower

Sentient Human

SFB Games

Sheffield Hallam University

Silver Stream Studio

Simteractive

Skillz

Skystone Games

Small Giant Games

Soaring Pixels Games

Sony Pictures Entertainment

Square Enix

SSZ Canada

Starloop

Stellar Gaming Studio

Stick Sports

Strategic Alternatives

Streax.gg

Super Evil Megacorp

Super Secret Plan A

SuperSonic

Supremacy Games

SWIM Games

SynaptixGames

T

Tamalaki Publishing

TapBlaze

TapResearch

Tencent

The Global Game Jam

The Inspiracy

Tiazu

TinyBit Studios

Tivola Games

TopOn

TotalCute

Transcend Fund

Tree N Half

Tricycle Games

Triple Dragon

Turntable Games

Two Way Media

U

Uken Games

Ukie

Umami Games

Unbound Creations

Uncle Vector's Audio Lab

United Spirit Games

Unlock Audio

Unreal Engine (Epic Games)

Utopia Analytics

Utopos Games

UX is Fine

L-R: Tencent, Unreal Engine, Wargaming, Zynga

V

Various Companies

Vectr Ventures

Voodoo

VRGEN

W

Wargaming

Whales And Games

Whitman College Technology Services

Whow Games

Whyttest

Wizards of the Coast

WN Media Group

Wonderbelly Games

X

X-FLOW II

Xsolla

Y

Yarmouk University

yellowHEAD

YesGnome

Z

Zynga

1-9

1987

1Up Ventures

500 Startups

81monkeys

About Pocket Gamer Connects Digital #1

Sitting alongside our live events, Pocket Gamer Connects Digital #1 is our first online-only conference, and will attract 750 industry professionals from all around the world onto the system.

Featuring a brand new purpose-built matchmaking and meeting system, each delegate will be able to organise their meetings completely at any point during the day. From April 6th to 9th, we will be hosting seven tracks where more than 100 of the world’s leading authorities will be sharing their expert insight on everything to do with mobile PC, console, blockchain, XR and more.

