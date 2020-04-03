Bonus day of content at Pocket Gamer Connects Digital #1

In only three days, the Connects series goes online-only with the launch of Pocket Gamer Connects Digital #1 - this Monday.

From April 6th-10th, 750 industry professionals will log online to hear from more than 125 expert speakers across seven tracks. Each talk will be streamed live and be made available later as video on demand to watch at your convenience. These tracks take place on the first three days of the event.

But with demand at an all-time high, we’ve opened one more day for some bonus content! On April 9th, a series of webinars and roundtable discussions will take place, covering blockchain, advice on pitching to investors, esports and XR. Read on to find out when each session will take place...

Thursday, April 9th

Key Trends & Developments in the Blockchain Ecosystem (10:00am - 11:00am)

BlockchainGamer.Biz , Jon Jordan

, Jon Jordan Axie Infinity / Sky Mavis , Aleksander Larsen

, Aleksander Larsen Blockchain Game Alliance , Alex Amsel

, Alex Amsel Reality Gaming Group , Tony Pearce

, Tony Pearce XAYA , Andrew Colosimo

, Andrew Colosimo The Sandbox, Sebastian Borget

Death by Pitching. Life by Speaking. A GameDev's Survival List (11:00am - 12:00pm)

Pitching For Life, Walid O. El Cheikh

London & The UK: A Global Hub for Games (4:00pm - 5:00pm)

Steel Media Ltd , Chris James

, Chris James London & Partners , Louise Conolly-Smith

, Louise Conolly-Smith Taylor Wessing , Graham Hann

, Graham Hann Blick Rothenberg , James Pilbeam

, James Pilbeam Here East , Gavin Poole

, Gavin Poole UKIE, Dr Jo Twist OBE

Esports Update 2020: Will this be a Boom or Bust Year for Global Competitive Play? (5:00pm - 6:00pm)

InfluencerUpdate.biz , Danielle Partis

, Danielle Partis Hiro Capital , Spike Laurie

, Spike Laurie ESL , James Dean

, James Dean Edge . David Yarnton,

. David Yarnton, ENCE Esports, Mika Kuusisto

A 2020 Vision for XR: is this the Year AR & VR Break Through? (6:00pm - 7:00pm)

PocketGamer.biz , Ric Cowley

, Ric Cowley Magic Leap , Josh Naylor

, Josh Naylor Thoughtfish , Christina Barleben

, Christina Barleben Resolution Games , Tommy Palm

, Tommy Palm SO REAL Digital Twins, Kelly Vero

About Pocket Gamer Connects Digital #1

Sitting alongside our live events, Pocket Gamer Connects Digital #1 is our first online-only conference, and will attract 750 industry professionals from all around the world onto the system.

Featuring an all-new purpose-built matchmaking and meeting system, each virtual attendee will be able to organise their meetings completely at any point during that day, allowing 24-hour a day networking!

From April 6th to 9th, we will host seven tracks in addition to the roundtable discussions and webinars, where more than 125 of the world’s leading authorities will share their expert insight on everything to do with mobile, PC, console, XR and more.

