Homa Games absorbs free-to-play mobile games specialist IRL Team

French developer Homa Games has absorbed free-to-play mobile Toulouse-based studio IRL Team.

The move has been made as the Paris-based firm looks to expand. As a team, IRL will maintain its independence, but it will use the same technologies as Homa Games and have access to the company's support team to aid with production.

As the studio will continue to work out of Toulouse, it will become Homa's first office outside of Paris.

"We are excited to come on board with Homa Games and are looking forward to continuing to develop our games' portfolio," said IRL Team founders Hugo Dumouch, Liam Lepinay, and Antoine Violet.

"We are confident that partnering with Homa is the exact next step in our evolution plan. By leveraging their expertise and technologies, we will broaden our games' reach in our development pipeline."

Continued expansion

One of the reasons for getting IRL Team onboard was Homa's focus in-development titles, as it wants a flow of new games hitting the market.

"We are strengthening our development capacities. The IRL team is one of the most talented hyper-casual indie developers out there. We are very excited that this team is joining Homa's creative force and can't wait to get their creation in the hands of millions of players worldwide," said Homa Games CEO Daniel Nathan.

In April, the French firm partnered with Hasbro for the publisher's first licensed game – NERF Epic Pranks!. Earlier this year, Homa Games dropped by PocketGamer.biz for a guest article focused on the rise of "ultracasual" games.


