Double Fine Presents is "winding down" after being acquired by Microsoft last year

Double Fine Presents is "winding down" its publishing label due to its acquisition by Xbox Game Studios.

The news was revealed by developer Boneloaf in a statement claiming it will now self-publish its title Gang Beats, which was previously published by Double Fine Presents.

"We love Double Fine and they have been really fantastic to us. What Tim and his company built is pretty wonderful, but with Double Fine Presents winding down due to Double Fine's acquisition by Xbox Game Studios last year, we think it is a good time for Boneloaf to stand on its own legs and publish Gang Beasts ourselves," said Boneloaf.

Tricky future

Double Fine is best known in the mobile space for games such as Grim Fandango Remastered, Full Throttle Remastered and Broken Age. Its Presents publishing label was responsible for releasing titles like GNOG, Kids, and Everything.

Microsoft acquired the Psychonauts developer last year, the news was announced at E3 2019. However, things have proven to be complicated since the acquisition took place with the future direction of the company being up in the air.

In November 2019, Double Fine publishing boss Greg Rice departed the studio after its future became unclear.