Riot is putting $10m behind minority-led studios

League of Legends and Valorant developer Riot Games has said that it will be giving $10m towards companies founded by minorities.

In a post on Twitter (below), the company's president Dylan Jadeja (pictured) said that it was giving this sum through investments and startup programmes. That's on top of the $1m that the studio is donating to social justice causes, starting with The Innocence Project and the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU).

"The murder of yet another unarmed black man has ignited a national outcry for justice, not only for George Floyd, but countless others in the black community who are dying at the hands of a system that they are supposed to be able to trust," Jadeja wrote.

"Like many other companies with the ability and responsibility to accelerate progress, and to make it a reality, we have a part to play and it is on us to do more."

A note from Riot’s President Dylan Jadeja on the commitment to drive change. https://t.co/DdBaub6oyz pic.twitter.com/pMnjdGl6du — Riot Games (@riotgames) June 5, 2020

Show of support

Riot is one of many video games companies to voice their support for the #BlackLivesMatter movement and one of a few that has put its money where its mouth is. Further support came in the form of monetary support from Supercell, Electronic Arts, Team17 and Square Enix.

Other companies to donate money to fight racism included The Pokemon Company, House House, Double Fine and Niantic. Meanwhile, a variety of firms cancelled announcements and in-game content. Sony postpone its PS5 reveal event while Activision and Epic Games delayed the new seasons for Call of Duty and Fortnite respectively.

Many are calling on Riot to deal with the racism present in its own games. Some players even now are getting away with having racist names and spouting hate speech in chat. Recently, EA insisted racism in its games would not be tolerated.

If you want to see how you can help the #BlackLivesMatter cause, you can read more here.

For the full story head over to PCGamesInsider.biz.

Additional reporting by Kayleigh Partleton.