Zynga launches voice-based game Word Pop exclusively for Alexa

Zynga has launched its new voice-based game Word Pop exclusively for Amazon's Alexa.

Influenced by Words With Friends, players will be challenged to create as many words as they can by Alexa with a selection of six letters. Each session lasts for one minute, and players must either say or spell out the words.

"We're very excited to have a global leader in mobile games like Zynga create a new voice-based game based on such an entertaining franchise like Words With Friends," said Alexa director Steve Bernstein.

"Customers love playing games on Alexa, and we're excited to bring this new experience to them, testing their word knowledge in a fun and challenging way."

Strong words

"I'm thrilled that by adding Word Pop to the Words With Friends family, players will be able to test and improve their word skills, making them even better Words With Friends players," said Zynga publishing president Bernard Kim.

"The beauty of Words With Friends is that even after ten years, we're still discovering new ways for the franchise to bring joy to players around the world. We're dedicated to experimenting with services such as Alexa and game modes like Word Pop, which gives players a familiar, yet novel experience."

Earlier this month, the American firm signed a multi-game deal with social media platform Snap Chat. Furthermore, it has spent a staggering $1.8 billion to acquire Toon Blast creator Peak Games.