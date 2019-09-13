Zynga cyber-attack sees some Words With Friends and Draw Something accounts hacked

US mobile games publisher Zynga has revealed player account information has been accessed after the company was cyber-attacked.

While no financial information is believed to have been accessed, the hackers did gain entrance to player account login information.

This breach affects players of titles Draw Something and Words With Friends, which recently celebrated its 10th anniversary since launch.

Immediate investigation

“An investigation was immediately commenced, leading third-party forensics firms were retained to assist, and we have contacted law enforcement,” reads a statement by Zynga.

“As a precaution, we have taken steps to protect these users’ accounts from invalid logins. We plan to further notify players as the investigation proceeds.”

Fortnite maker Epic Games were struck with a class-action lawsuit after a security breach allowed hackers to acquire users' personal information via several bugs which the firm failed to address.