Electronic Arts is releasing seven Switch games over the next year

American publisher Electronic Arts will bring seven games to the Nintendo Switch over the next year.

As part of EA Play live yesterday – which was digital due to the coronavirus pandemic – EA will bring Apex Legends to the console later this year.

Back in January, the American firm found a partner to bring Apex Legends: Mobile to China. EA first confirmed the battle royale would come to mobile in July 2019 - when it does arrive, it will enter direct competition with Fortnite and PUBG.

Furthermore, Burnout Paradise: Remastered is set to land on the hardware tomorrow. With two out of seven games officially announced, it leaves five that remain unknown. However, Electronic Arts chose not to give any indication as to what these titles may be.

Recently, the American firm has made it clear that it will not tolerate any form of toxic behaviour such as racism in the wake of the #BlackLivesMatter movement. Electronic Arts have publicly backed the campaign and was one of many to not only make its own donations to fight racism, but it also matched money given by employees.

To make good on its promise, EA has outlined new community guidelines – those who break them may find themselves with banned accounts.