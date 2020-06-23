News

Apex Legends may finally be soft-launched by the end of 2020

By , Editor

EA has said that it is currently looking at soft-launching its mobile port of Apex Legends by the end of 2020.

In an investor's fireside chat held on Monday June 22nd, CEO Andrew Wilson spoke about the firm's current mobile strategy, saying that "we have PvZ3 (Plants vs Zombies 3) in soft launch, we've talked about having Apex Legends in soft-launch by the end of this year".

He also claimed that EA has "six or seven" other games in "various stages of incubation or production or finaling phase". No clues were provided as to what those games might be.

Not like the others

Speaking more generally about the firm's approach, Wilson said that "we feel very good about our mobile business", claiming that "unlike many people in the mobile industry, we've built a very strong and profitable business".

Apex Legends was originally announced for mobile back in May 2019, with sporadic updates since to confirm that it is still in development. EA has also announced plans to partner with another company to bring the mobile edition to China.

At its last earnings release, EA said it would soft-launch two new games by the end of the current fiscal year, though it was unclear if Plants vs Zombies 3, which has already been soft-launched, is one of those games. There have also been rumours that Skate 3 could be ported to mobile.


