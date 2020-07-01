News

Nintendo stops European retailers from selling digital download codes

Nintendo stops European retailers from selling digital download codes
By , Staff Writer

Nintendo has put a stop to European retailers selling digital download codes.

As reported by Nintendo Life, the change will come into effect today – July 1st 2020 – but stores will still be able to sell Nintendo eShop funds, online memberships, and DLC. However, full games published by Nintendo must be purchased through the Japanese firm. Titles from other games companies for the Switch can still be purchased as normal.

"After careful examination of the evolving European marketplace in recent years, Nintendo has decided to end the availability of download codes for its own-published software via retailers, effective 1st July 2020," said Nintendo.

"Customers will still be able to purchase Nintendo eShop funds, Nintendo Switch Online memberships, and add-on content such as the Pokémon Sword and Pokémon Shield Expansion Pass, at retailers across Europe. Download codes for Nintendo Switch software from other publishers will also still be available."

Back on track

Recently, Nintendo president Shuntaro Furukawa claimed that production for the Switch was returning to normal. In recent months, many consumers have missed out on the hardware as it suffered the impact from the coronavirus outbreak.

Not to mention that multiple people were using bots as a means of grabbing the consoles when they were in stock, only to sell them on at an inflated price.


Tags:
Kayleigh Partleton
Kayleigh Partleton
Staff Writer

A freelance writer based in Berkshire. Besides PG and PCGI she has written as a guides writer, specialising in RPG's and horror.

Related Articles

News Apr 23rd, 2020

Animal Crossing: New Horizons sells more digitally in one month than any other console game ever

as News Feb 1st, 2019

Nintendo set to open its first official store in Japan

News Mar 6th, 2017

Nintendo Switch UK sales surpass 80,000

News Nov 14th, 2016

Report: Nintendo Switch could cost £199.99 in the UK

Comment & Opinion Jun 30th, 2020

The big game company that couldn't: Nintendo's mobile rethink

Comments

No comments
View options
  • Order by latest to oldest
  • Order by oldest to latest
  • Show all replies