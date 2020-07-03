Save money on Pocket Gamer Connects Helsinki Digital this July 4th weekend

Following the success of our previous digital shows in April and June, Pocket Gamer Connects Helsinki Digital goes online for the first time on September 14-18. We can’t wait to welcome over 1,500 attendees for a full week of unmissable content and insight.

And the excitement doesn't stop there, with July 4th fast approaching, we're delighted to celebrate with our American friends with a 30% discount for a limited time only! Be sure to buy your ticket today as this offer ends at midnight on Monday 6th July.

What you can expect at Pocket Gamer Connects Helsinki Digital:

5 days

14 tracks

90+ sessions

230+ speakers

1,500+ attendees

Partner event: Blockchain Gamer LIVE!

Investor Connector

Publisher SpeedMatch

80 hours of video content

All-new online meeting system

Big Indie Pitch (Mobile Edition)

Big Indie Pitch (PC & Console Edition)

Book now and save with our July 4th offer

Celebrate July 4th weekend with us and get 30% off Pocket Gamer Connects Helsinki Digital. Be sure to register today as this offer is for a limited time only and ends on Monday July 6th at midnight.

Call for speakers

We’re inviting anyone interested in speaking at Pocket Gamer Connects Helsinki Digital to get in touch. If you’d like to share your expert insight with our global industry audience, be it a seminar or a panel debate, submit your proposal here. If you have any problems with the form, please email patty.toledo@steelmedianetwork.com.