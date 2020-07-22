Chaotic car football title Rocket League is going free-to-play later this year.

The news was revealed in a post on the game's website, with Rocket League making the switch of business model at some point in the summer.

Earlier in July, Psyonix revealed that 75m people had played the game in the five years since its 2015 release. Epic Games bought Psyonix last year, too.

"Next chapter"

"After nearly five years, millions of players, and billions of soccar matches played, it's time to talk about the next chapter of Rocket League," the post read.

"The game wouldn't be where it is today without our dedicated and amazing community. Today, we're excited to announce that we're gearing up to make that community even bigger. Beginning later this summer, Rocket League is going free to play."

For the full story head over to PCGamesInsider.biz.