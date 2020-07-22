News

Rocket League is going free-to-play

Rocket League is going free-to-play
By , Editor - PC Games Insider

Chaotic car football title Rocket League is going free-to-play later this year.

The news was revealed in a post on the game's website, with Rocket League making the switch of business model at some point in the summer.

Earlier in July, Psyonix revealed that 75m people had played the game in the five years since its 2015 release. Epic Games bought Psyonix last year, too.

"Next chapter"

"After nearly five years, millions of players, and billions of soccar matches played, it's time to talk about the next chapter of Rocket League," the post read.

"The game wouldn't be where it is today without our dedicated and amazing community. Today, we're excited to announce that we're gearing up to make that community even bigger. Beginning later this summer, Rocket League is going free to play."

For the full story head over to PCGamesInsider.biz.


Tags:
Alex Calvin
Alex Calvin
Editor - PC Games Insider

Alex Calvin is a freelance journalist who writes about the business of games. He started out at UK trade paper MCV in 2013 and left as deputy editor over three years later. In June 2017, he was hired to launch PCGamesInsider.biz for Steel Media before departing the firm in October 2019.

He has also written for GamesIndustry.biz, VGC, Games London, The Observer/Guardian and Esquire UK.

Related Articles

News May 1st, 2019

Epic acquires Rocket League developer Psyonix

News Jul 10th, 2020

Sony invests $250 million in Fortnite creator Epic Games

News Jun 23rd, 2020

Epic Games removes police cars from Fortnite

News Jun 16th, 2020

Report: Epic Games is valued at $17 billion in new funding round

News Jun 4th, 2020

Epic Games postpones Fortnite's upcoming event and Season 3

Comments

No comments
View options
  • Order by latest to oldest
  • Order by oldest to latest
  • Show all replies