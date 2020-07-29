News

Report: Non-gaming apps are at higher risk of install fraud

Report: Non-gaming apps are at higher risk of install fraud
By , Staff Writer

Mobile games apps face less risk of install fraud than those that are non-gaming, according to a new report from AppsFlyer.

Approximately every one in four non-organic installs are fraudulent amongst non-gaming apps, while it sits at just 3.8 per cent for games overall. However, while the games may have less problems through downloads, they experience twice as much in-app fraud.

Despite advertisers that use mobile games being equipped with effective tools, the games market still faces around $95 million exposed to fraud.

At 62 per cent, bots account for the majority of fraud attacks. However, this does not translate into the games sector, as install hijacking has proven to be the biggest issue in hypercasual titles, being responsible for 59 per cent of cases.

High damage potential

"Even though the mobile ad industry has grown exponentially to defend itself properly against ad fraud, the potential amount of damage is still extremely high and fraudsters will always want a piece of the pie," said AppsFlyer vice president for enterprise strategy Doug McMillen.

"With businesses and consumers continuing to turn to mobile apps for daily tasks and entertainment, advertisers should remain vigilant in their efforts of leveraging these key insights around ad fraud in order to not only keep fraudsters at bay, but to also limit the amount of financial exposure as newer fraud methods appear."


Tags:
Kayleigh Partleton
Kayleigh Partleton
Staff Writer

A freelance writer based in Berkshire. Besides PG and PCGI she has written as a guides writer, specialising in RPG's and horror.

Related Articles

News Dec 13th, 2018

Report: There's been an 80 per cent rise in Western game installs in East Asia

News Apr 4th, 2018

Mobile app fraud reached up to $800 million in Q1 2018

News Nov 16th, 2017

Non-organic mobile game installs have grown 3.4% since Q3 2016

News Feb 23rd, 2017

Facebook remains the top driver of game installs on Android and iOS

2 News Feb 14th, 2017

Only 5% of mobile app users remain active after 30 days

Comments

No comments
View options
  • Order by latest to oldest
  • Order by oldest to latest
  • Show all replies