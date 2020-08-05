Venatus teams up with Frameplay for in-game advertising

Advertisement tech firm platform Venatus has formed a new partnership with in-game ads company Frameplay.

Through the partnership, Venatus will monetise the in-game advertising placed by the San-Francisco-based company, which reaches millions of users around the world. Frameplay's advanced technology was one of its selling points to the tech company, as it seeks to further its presence in the in-game advertising market.

"Frameplay is ecstatic for our partnership with Venatus as we have a shared passion to create amazing intrinsic in-game experiences for brands and game developers that ultimately serves the gamer," said Frameplay CEO Jonathon Troughton.

"The powerful combination of Venatus deep global videogame advertising experience with Frameplay's industry-leading in-game advertising technology, including Frameplay's advanced in-game viewability measurement, will bring significant value to brands."

Delightful partnership

"We are delighted to be partnering with Frameplay to drive our in-game advertising offering through their expansive network of game developers," said Venatus CEO Rob Gay.

"As a business focussed on gaming and entertainment, it was imperative that we partner with a company that honours the gaming experience rather than hinders it. The Frameplay team offer unrivalled viewability metrics, total brand safety and granular targeting, making them a perfect fit for Venatus and our clients."