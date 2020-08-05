Transcend Fund leads $5.25 million investment into Big Run Studios

US mobile indie Big Run Studios has announced it’s closed a $5.25 million seed round.

It was led by early stage investor Transcend Fund with participation from existing investor Galaxy Interactive via its Galaxy EOS VC Fund

Headed by ex-Gree exec Shanti Bergel, Transcend has raised $50 million, also investing in Treehouse Games, Bunch and Nifty Games.

Up and running

To-date, Big Run has raised $6.6 million.

It operates four mobile games on the Skillz competitive multiplayer platform, which offers peer-to-peer wagering, and will release its fifth title - Big Cooking - soon.

“The additional investment expands our capabilities and accelerates the exciting games we’re cooking up for players,” commented Big Run’s CEO Andrew Bell.

“Our nimble and mighty team remains dedicated to bringing cutting-edge experiences for diverse casual gaming audiences.”