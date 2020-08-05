News

Transcend Fund leads $5.25 million investment into Big Run Studios

Date Type Companies involved Size
August 5th, 2020 investment Big Run Studios
Galaxy Interactive
Transcend Fund 		$5.3m
Transcend Fund leads $5.25 million investment into Big Run Studios
By , Contributing Editor

US mobile indie Big Run Studios has announced it’s closed a $5.25 million seed round.

It was led by early stage investor Transcend Fund with participation from existing investor Galaxy Interactive via its Galaxy EOS VC Fund

Headed by ex-Gree exec Shanti Bergel, Transcend has raised $50 million, also investing in Treehouse Games, Bunch and Nifty Games.

Up and running

To-date, Big Run has raised $6.6 million.

It operates four mobile games on the Skillz competitive multiplayer platform, which offers peer-to-peer wagering, and will release its fifth title - Big Cooking - soon.

“The additional investment expands our capabilities and accelerates the exciting games we’re cooking up for players,” commented Big Run’s CEO Andrew Bell.

“Our nimble and mighty team remains dedicated to bringing cutting-edge experiences for diverse casual gaming audiences.”

Tags:
Jon Jordan
Jon Jordan
Contributing Editor

A Pocket Gamer co-founder, Jon is Contributing Editor at PG.biz which means he acts like a slightly confused uncle who's forgotten where he's left his glasses. As well as letters and cameras, he likes imaginary numbers and legumes.

Related Articles

News Oct 22nd, 2019

Big Run Studios gains funding for its partnership with Skillz

News Dec 10th, 2015

Presence Capital launches $10 million early-stage VR and AR investment fund

as News Apr 14th, 2015

Frenzoo raises another $1 million to expand Me Girl franchise

as News Oct 8th, 2014

IDG Capital drops $1.55 million on Cloudcade to drive F2P innovation

Job News May 20th, 2020

Blackout Blitz dev Big Run Studios hires Benjamin Jordan as new CTO

Comments

No comments
View options
  • Order by latest to oldest
  • Order by oldest to latest
  • Show all replies