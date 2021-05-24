News

Big Run launches Big Cooking, including Skillz integration

Includes real-money competitive elements

By , Staff Writer

US developer Big Run Studios announced the launch of its first cooking simulation game, Big Cooking.

As with most of Big Run's games, Big Cooking uses the Skillz platform to enable players to earn real money in head-to-head skill tournaments. 

Players will be challenged on their best cooking skills where they need to serve the customers while juggling between all the open orders across different kitchens.

Packed with a crafted design and fun gameplay, players will unlock recipes as they progress. 

Additionally, players can visit across the countries to unlock new kitchens and compete in matches to win real cash.

“Big Cooking perfectly blends the cooking management game mechanics of speed, accuracy and strategy with the excitement of competitive play to win cash and real-world prizes,” says Andrew Bell, Big Run's CEO.

“We took several key learnings from our hit title, Blackout Bingo, and merged it with a genre that players adore to give them bite-sized cooking at its best.”

Big Run Studios just celebrated its two-year anniversary and has five games under its portfolio.

It raised $5.25 million funding in August 2020.

