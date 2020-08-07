News

Ukie unveils 15 finalists for its UK Game of the Show award

By , Editor

Ukie has revealed its 15 finalists for its UK Game of the Show award at this year's digital Gamescom.

Held on August 24th, the digital event will celebrate games developed in the UK, with the winner moving on to represent the country in the first ever EuroPlay competition, due to take place on August 28th.

The finalists include ustwo games' upcoming Alba: A Wildlife Adventure and Big Indie Pitch regular Huey Games' Wreckout. The full list can be found on Ukie's website.

A perfect display

"This line-up perfectly displays everything that's great about the UK games industry," said Ukie CEO Jo Twist.

"From a next gen driving game to a synthwave puzzle game and a strategic survival game set on an exploding spaceship, the entries this year are a brilliant showcase for the depth of variety and wealth of ideas offered by the UK scene."

Ukie joined up for the EuroPlay contest back in July 2020. The event will see European games trade bodies all selecting the best titles developed in their countries competing to crown an overall winner across the whole of Europe.


