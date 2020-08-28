Keywords acquires creative agency Maverick Media

Services and software giant Keywords Studios has announced its latest acquisition, video games creative agency Maverick Media.

Keywords paid an undisclosed sum for the London-based marketing outfit. To date, Mavericks has worked with brands including Pokémon, Bandai Namco and Zynga.

Strong addition

"We are thrilled that Maverick and its talented team are joining the Keywords group," Keywords CEO Andrew Day (pictured) said.

"Maverick is a strong brand with a 25-year body of work in servicing video games publishers and developers and has grown successfully with the industry.

“We are excited about the expertise that Maverick will bring to our wider marketing business and, ultimately, to our client base across the Group. This is the second acquisition to complete following our recent £100m placing and we have a healthy pipeline of further acquisition opportunities which we are reviewing and advancing.”

Earlier this year, Keywords acquired development studio Coconut Lizard, and opened a new Electric Square office in Singapore.

This story first appeared on PCGamesInsider.biz.