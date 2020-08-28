News

Keywords acquires creative agency Maverick Media

Date Type Companies involved Size
August 28th, 2020 acquisition Keywords Studios Not disclosed
Keywords acquires creative agency Maverick Media
By , PCGamesInsider Contributing Editor

Services and software giant Keywords Studios has announced its latest acquisition, video games creative agency Maverick Media.

Keywords paid an undisclosed sum for the London-based marketing outfit. To date, Mavericks has worked with brands including Pokémon, Bandai Namco and Zynga.

Strong addition

"We are thrilled that Maverick and its talented team are joining the Keywords group," Keywords CEO Andrew Day (pictured) said.

"Maverick is a strong brand with a 25-year body of work in servicing video games publishers and developers and has grown successfully with the industry.

“We are excited about the expertise that Maverick will bring to our wider marketing business and, ultimately, to our client base across the Group. This is the second acquisition to complete following our recent £100m placing and we have a healthy pipeline of further acquisition opportunities which we are reviewing and advancing.”

Earlier this year, Keywords acquired development studio Coconut Lizard, and opened a new Electric Square office in Singapore.

This story first appeared on PCGamesInsider.biz.


Tags:
Alex Calvin
Alex Calvin
PCGamesInsider Contributing Editor

Alex Calvin is a freelance journalist who writes about the business of games. He started out at UK trade paper MCV in 2013 and left as deputy editor over three years later. In June 2017, he joined Steel Media as the editor for new site PCGamesInsider.biz. In October 2019 he left this full-time position at the company but still contributes to the site on a daily basis. He has also written for GamesIndustry.biz, VGC, Games London, The Observer/Guardian and Esquire UK.

Related Articles

News Dec 21st, 2018

Keywords acquires marketing services outfit Sunny Side Up for $4.3m

News Jun 26th, 2020

Keywords acquires development studio Coconut Lizard

News May 15th, 2020

Keywords Studios is raising $122 million to purchase businesses struggling with the pandemic

News Dec 17th, 2019

Keywords Studios makes $12 million triple acquisition of Ichi, Kantan and Syllabes

News Jun 12th, 2019

Keywords Studios acquires Descriptive Video Works for $2.4 million

Comments

No comments
View options
  • Order by latest to oldest
  • Order by oldest to latest
  • Show all replies