Dapper Labs’ collectible app NBA Top Shot enters open beta

Dapper Labs’ officially licensed collectible mobile app NBA Top Shot has entered open beta.

The first product to launch using Dapper’s new high performance Flow blockchain, NBA Top Shot offers basketball fans the opportunity to collect and trade limited edition video moments of on-court action.

During the two months of closed beta testing, over $2 million-worth of moments have been bought and traded by over 17,000 players.

The most valuable item to-date has been a rare LeBron James dunk which was resold on the in-game marketplace for $5,200.

More generally, four LeBron moments have been resold for more than $2,000.

NBA Top Shot is the first blockchain-based app to launch in the Samsung Galaxy Store, and it will be supported with the release of a dedicated mobile game using the collectible moments, due in early 2021.

“I’m a big believer in the fact that technology can make people’s lives better, and blockchain is one of those kinds of technologies,” said Aaron Gordon, NBA player of Orlando Magic and NBA All-Star Dunk Competition fame.

“NBA Top Shot, on a scalable blockchain like Flow, is the first time fans can own a piece of the on-court action, and who wouldn’t want that?”

You can find out more about NBA Top Shot via its website.