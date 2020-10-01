Find your funding at Pocket Gamer Connects Digital #4 with the Investor Connector - sign up now!

The Investor Connector returns for Pocket Gamer Connects Digital #4, and here’s how you can get involved!

This investor matchmaking event pairs game companies - or individuals - with investors who are looking to spend the right kind of money in the right sector to discuss their potential involvement with one another. These meetings are short and will take place throughout the week alongside Pocket Gamer Connects Digital #4’s meeting platform.

Confirmed investors so far:

Makers Fund

LVP

1Up Capital

Nordea Startup & Growth

Hatinh Interactive

Please note that to take part in the Investor Connector, you must be a registered attendee of Pocket Gamer Connects Digital #4.

