Nintendo wins $2 million in case against Switch hackers

Nintendo has come out on top in its lawsuit against the Nintendo Switch hackers group Team Xecutor.

As reported by Torrent Freak, and demonstrated in a proposed judgement document, the Japanese games giant is to be awarded $2 million.

"Plaintiff is hereby awarded judgment against all Defendants, jointly and severally, in the amount of $2,000,000.00," reads the document.

Furthermore, a permanent injunction will prevent UberChips and its operator Tom Dilts Jr from selling devices that can be used to alter Nintendo's products. Moreover, the UberChips.com domain is to be handed over to Nintendo.

On top of this, all products that can cause harm to the Japanese firm's hardware, and breach copyright, must either be transferred to Nintendo or destroyed.

Cease and destroy

"The Court further orders, pursuant to 17 U.S.C. §§ 503 & 1203, upon Nintendo's selection, the seizure, impoundment, and/or destruction of all Circumvention Devices, all copies of SX OS, and all other electronic material or physical devices within Defendants' custody, possession, or control—including any hard drives or other electronic storage devices containing such material—that violate Nintendo's rights under the DMCA or infringe copyrights owned or exclusively licensed by Nintendo," reads the document.

Nintendo filed two lawsuits earlier this year against those who have sold hacking devices for its hardware.