Voodoo was the top hypercasual publisher through downloads in Q3 2020

French mobile games firm Voodoo was the top hypercasual publisher by downloads in Q3 2020, according to Apptopia data.

Across its games library, Voodoo racked up 529 million downloads in Q3, which is 105 per cent more than that of the second-place publisher, Lion Studios, who hit 258 million installs.

Meanwhile, in third place was Johnny Trigger publisher SayGames, the firm accumulated 202 million installs.

There is a bit of a drop between No.3 and No.4 as Crazy Labs grabbed 157 million downloads, with the remainder on the Top Ten bringing in between 100 million and 139 million installs.

Growing Up

Voodoo may have accumulated the most downloads, but Gamejam Co was the fastest-growing hypercasual publisher in Q3 2020, with a year-on-year downloads increase of 1314 per cent.

Meanwhile, Rollic Games also experienced significant growth, as its install rate was up 444 per cent year-on-year. Earlier this month, Zynga closed its acquisition of the Turkish studio.

Homa Games, BoomBit and Azur Interactive closed out the top five hypercasual publishers, with 337 per cent, 261 per cent and 101 per cent downloads rise, respectively.