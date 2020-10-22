Speaker Spotlight: CCP Games brand manager on how the games industry can thrive despite COVID

Pocket Gamer Connects Digital has returned once again, set to bring together some of the finest voices in the games industry and beyond.

PGC Digital #4 takes place on November 9th - 13th. To give you a taste of what to expect, we'll regularly be publishing interviews with the speakers at the show.

The conference spans across five days and will feature a broad selection of tracks, talks and speakers, as well as various fringe events and a new and improved meeting system. To check out the full 5-day schedule for PGC Digital and to book a ticket, head to the website.

Today's spotlight is on Ragnar Kormaksson, senior brand manager at CCP Games, currently managing EVE Echoes, the mobile version of space-based MMO EVE Online. Kormaksson will be hosting a superstar session at PGC Digital #4 titled 'EVE Echoes & the Halo Effect: How Going Mobile Brought Players to PC', during which he'll discuss the success of taking EVE to mobile.

Tell us a bit about your company

CCP is a leading independent game developer that has been praised for its artistry, technology and game design that facilitates emergent behavior, empowering players with compelling means of self-expression. Founded in 1997 on the principle of pushing the envelope and breaking new ground on all levels, CCP is on a mission to create virtual worlds more meaningful than real life. With the launch of EVE Online in May 2003, CCP established itself as a pioneer of cutting edge massively multiplayer games, winning numerous awards and receiving critical acclaim worldwide. CCP is headquartered in Reykjavik, Iceland, and has additional studios in London and Shanghai. For more information, visit www.ccpgames.com.

What does your role entail?

Managing EVE Echoes brand on behalf of CCP. Looking over a portfolio of products at CCP involving mobile, VR and future projects from a publishing standpoint.

Why did you want to work in the games industry?

I have always enjoyed video games and simply wanted to try working on something that I love spending time on. Looking behind the curtains has shown me the effort and energy that goes into creating games which give me even more appreciation for the work required.

What advice would you give to anyone looking to get into it?

Find a part of the industry that interests you the most and then work on and creating a portfolio around that subject in your free time, no matter what it is (writing, art, game design etc.). Use that portfolio to get an audience at companies you want to work for or make something of your own. People love to see initiative and enthusiasm.

What are your thoughts on the industry in the last 12 months?

Almost the entire industry should have seen a big spike in revenue in the last few months, if they haven't I think they need to take a good hard look at their game and business model. It will be interesting to see how things evolve with Covid in the near future.

What major trends do you predict in the next 12 months?

I think we are just seeing the beginning of the effect of Covid. I predict that the impact it will have on unemployment and the world's economy is going to have a domino effect in the coming months. Mainly people will do less of traveling which will affect a lot of other industries, the gaming industry might not necessarily suffer because of this as it might be one of the few luxuries that people will continue to allow themselves. It might be a net positive for gaming companies.

How has the games industry changed since you first started?

It hasn't changed a lot since I just joined it recently (about 2 years). The biggest impact has been Covid that has forced people to stay inside and brought more interest to games.

If I look at it from when I started gaming it has changed massively. Photorealistic games, real-world physics, worldbuilding and AI to name a tiny portion is on a completely new level.

