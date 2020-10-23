The incredible companies you could meet online at Pocket Gamer Connects Digital #4

There's only a couple of weeks to go until Pocket Gamer Connects Digital #4 goes live for another amazing week of networking, meetings, talks, seminars, panels, pitches, showcases and more. And we’re excited to share this incredible lineup of companies you could meet online!
Over 1,500 industry professionals from around the world will log onto our systems on November 9th to 13th to connect, network and learn from the games industry’s leading experts. You could meet the likes of Facecook, Electronic Arts, Unity, King, Zynga, Microsoft, Tencent, Square Enix, Ubisoft and hundreds more from each corner of the industry.
Virtual attendees range from students and talented indie developers, to C-level executives from the biggest investors, publishers and platform holders.
Unlimited online networking
Each attendee has free access to the MeetToMatch platform and the Discord server at Pocket Gamer Connects Digital #4. The MeetToMatch platform enables you to set up meetings with other industry professionals to digitally meet, discuss, do deals and make plans at a time that suits you from the comfort of your own office.
Whereas the Discord server enables each attendee to connect instantly with industry peers and colleagues for general chat, to catch up with speakers after a session, or to take part in some of the fringe events.
We’ve rounded up the A-Z list of companies already signed up to take part and we'll update the list nearer the event dates - but now it's time to find out who you could connect with during the conference.
A
- A Thinking Ape
- Aardman Animations
- Abertay University
- Abylight Studios
- Academy Of Interactive Entertainment
- Activision
- adacado
- AdColony
- Agnitio Capital
- Akupara Games
- Alzheimer's Research UK
- Amber Studio
- Amuka Esports
- Animoca Brands
- Antler Interactive
- Anzu.io
- App Annie
- App Radar Software
- AppLovin
- AppMagic
- AppSealing
- APPTUTTi
- AppTweak
- Aqal studio
- ArenaNet
- askblu.ai
- Asmodee Digital
- Atom Universe
- aXiomatic Gaming
B
- Bedtime Digital Games
- Behaviour Interactive
- Bet4Fun
- BFI
- Big Pixel Studios
- BITKRAFT Esports Ventures
- Blind Burners
- Boom Corp
- Boombit
- Bossa Studios
- Bournemouth University
- Brand Authors
- BreakAway Games
- Brunel University London
- Buckinghamshire College Group
- ByteDance
C
- C4+
- California College of the Arts
- Candywriter
- CAPSL
- CareGame
- Carry1st
- CCP Games
- Celer Network
- Centria University Of Applied Sciences
- Cheesecake Digital
- City College Plymouth
- Consulate General of Finland in LA
- CoolGames
- Crazy Labs
- Create for Life
- Creativity 360 Studio
- Crunchyroll
- Curve Digital
- CVCapital
- Cympl Studios
D
- DarkOrange Studio
- Dead Five
- DECA Games
- Deck13 Interactive
- Deeonez Games
- Definite Studios
- Demco
- devtodev
- Digital Universe
- Dimoso
- Dive
- Dodreams
- Doncaster College and University Centre
- Doppio Games
- Double Coconut
- Double Loop Games
- DPS Games
- Drake Star Partners
E
- Edge Esports
- EGL
- Electronic Arts
- Elecular UG (haftungsbeschrankt)
- ENCE Esports
- Endpoint Esports
- Enthusiast Gaming
- Esport Supply
- Esports Insider
- Estars Studios
- Execution Labs
F
- Facebook Gaming
- FarBridge
- FGL
- Flex in the Mind
- Flying Mollusk
- Fortumo
- FRAG Games
- Frameplay
- Friendship is Fun
- Fuero Games
- Fundamentally Games
- Funday Factory
- Funorama
- Funpac
- Funvai
- Fyber
G
- G-angle
- G-STAR
- Game Jolt
- Game Tester
- GameAnalytics
- GameBiz Consulting
- GameCloud Technologies
- Gameforge
- GameHouse
- Gamejam
- Gamers.Vote
- Games for Good
- gamesconsulting.net
- Gametapas
- GAMEVIL COM2US USA
- Gamma Law
- Gayming Magazine
- Gbanga (Millform AG)
- Geogrify / Global Game Jam
- Go Beyond Capital
- Gojira
- Gray Jones Media
- Green Horse Games
- Green Man Gaming
- Grey Alien Games
- Griffin Gaming Partners
H
- Happy Warrior
- Hardsuit Labs
- Headup
- Heath Close
- Hiber
- Hiro Capital
- Human Soft
I
- ibMedia Group
- ICO Partners
- IME - Interactive Media & Entertainment
- Imperia Online JSC
- Indie Game Fest
- InfluencerStuff
- Innova Distribution
- Intellivision Entertainment Europe
- International Business Media
- International Game Developers Association (IGDA)
- Isle of Man Government
J
- Jam City
- Jestercraft
- JKL Productions DBA Super Secret Plan A
K
- Kessels Game Studio
- kickAlive
- King
- Koch Media
- Konvoy Ventures
- Kooapps
- Koron Studios
- Kukouri
- Kwale
- Kybolt
- Kyy Games
L
- Laajasalon Opisto
- Lahza Games
- Legacy Games
- LEGO System
- LILA Games
- Liverpool John Moores University
- Lokum Games
- LootBoy
- Loughborough College
- Ludia
- LudiqueWorks
- LudoCraft
- Lumikai Fund
M
- Mad Bricks
- Mainframe Industries
- Mampel Skyliner
- Martian Game
- Masquerade Media
- Mattel163
- MB "Vaivos darbai"
- Mediatonic
- Megafans
- META Games
- MetArena
- Microsoft Game Stack
- Middlebury Institute of International Studies
- MildMania Corp
- Misc Games
- Mission Control GG
- MobileGroove
- Mohawk Games
- Mokuni Games
- Monaco Esports
- Monolith Productions
- Moving Pieces Interactive
- MYTONA
N
- N3TWORK
- Naavik Mobile Games Consulting
- Naval Postgraduate School
- NCSOFT
- Nekki
- NEOWIZ
- Network N
- New World Interactive
- Newzoo
- Niantic Labs
- Nifty Games
- Norwich University of the Arts
- Numbers Only
O
- One 3 Creative
- One Canada Square
- Onygox
- Oppenheimer & Co.
- Ornav Games
- Outplay Entertainment
P
- Paladin Studios
- Paranoid Productions
- Pamtech
- PeopleFun
- Phezos
- Pixel Dash Studios
- Pixel Noire Games
- Plan Of Attack
- Play 3arabi
- Player.One
- Playtika
- Playright Games
- PlayWay
- Plug In Digital
- Plymouth City College
- PocketHunt
- Pollen VC
- PortaPlay
- Portobello Game
- Probably Monsters
- PROfounders Capital
- PSYOP
- PT. Unimaksima Lentera Nusantara
Q
- Quantum Tech Partners
- Quicksave Interactive
R
- Raw Fury
- Real Media Now
- Rebellion
- Red Stage Entertainment
- Remote Control Productions
- Revolution Games
- Riot Games
- Rockgames
- Rockhead Games
- Rowan Glade
S
- SAE Institute Berlin
- SAE Institute Zurich
- Sakura Games
- SEGA Europe
- Servers.com
- Shadow Factory
- Sheffield Hallam University
- Shinko Games
- Silver Rain Games
- Silver Stream Studio
- Simteractive
- Skystone Games
- Snap Finger Click
- SO REAL Digital Twins
- SockMonkey Studios
- SOFTGAMES
- Solaris Mobile
- Solent University
- Solo Capitalist
- Söni
- Splash Damage
- Springloaded
- Spry Fox
- sQuaricon
- Square Enix
- Star Stable Entertainment
- STILLFRONT GROUP
- Storieplay
- Strive Capital
- Sun Machine Entertainment
- Super Evil Megacorp
- Supremacy Games
- Survios
T
- Tag Games
- Tamalaki
- Tampere University
- Tarentum AI
- Tencent
- Tequila Works
- The AfroGamer
- The Children's Society
- The Dangerous Kitchen
- The Game Design Studio
- The Pokémon Company International
- TheDynasto
- Thoughtfish
- THQ Nordic
- Tilting Point
- Toy Boat Studios
- TPubComics
- Transcend Fund
- Traplight
- Turbocharge Games
- Turku University of Applied Sciences
- Two Way Media
U
- Ubisoft
- UCL School of Management
- Umami Games
- Unbound Game Studio
- Undead Labs
- Unicorn Pirates Studio
- Unity Technologies
- University of Abertay
- University of Chichester
- University of Gloucestershire
- University of New Haven
- University of Westminster
- University of Worcester
- Unlock Audio
- UserWise
- UX is Fine!
V
- Valiant Game Studio
- Vancouver Film School
- Veikkaus
- VFS
- VGames
- Virtual Reality Agency
- Vitruvius Capital
- Voodoo
W
- Waving Bear Studio
- We in Games Finland
- Wicked Sick
- Wiggin
- WildWorks
- Wizard Games
- Wonderock
- Work With Indies
- Wormhole Labs
Y
- YOOZOO Games
Z
- ZEBEDEE
- Zynga
1-9
- 12traits
- 1C Publishing EU
- 1Up Capital
- 1up coach&consult
- 1Up Ventures
- 23 Studios
- 7 Billion Fires
Book now
Book your ticket to Pocket Gamer Connects Digital #4 and connect with all these amazing companies digitally. If you register now, you could save more than $190 with our Mid-Term discounted offer - ends next week! What are you waiting for?
We’re also allocating a limited amount of free passes solely for small indie developers, enabling them to meet with investors and publishers, and learn from the industry’s biggest names. If you think you qualify, sign up here.
