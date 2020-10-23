The incredible companies you could meet online at Pocket Gamer Connects Digital #4

There's only a couple of weeks to go until Pocket Gamer Connects Digital #4 goes live for another amazing week of networking, meetings, talks, seminars, panels, pitches, showcases and more. And we’re excited to share this incredible lineup of companies you could meet online!

Over 1,500 industry professionals from around the world will log onto our systems on November 9th to 13th to connect, network and learn from the games industry’s leading experts. You could meet the likes of Facecook, Electronic Arts, Unity, King, Zynga, Microsoft, Tencent, Square Enix, Ubisoft and hundreds more from each corner of the industry.

Virtual attendees range from students and talented indie developers, to C-level executives from the biggest investors, publishers and platform holders.

Unlimited online networking

Each attendee has free access to the MeetToMatch platform and the Discord server at Pocket Gamer Connects Digital #4. The MeetToMatch platform enables you to set up meetings with other industry professionals to digitally meet, discuss, do deals and make plans at a time that suits you from the comfort of your own office.

Whereas the Discord server enables each attendee to connect instantly with industry peers and colleagues for general chat, to catch up with speakers after a session, or to take part in some of the fringe events.

We’ve rounded up the A-Z list of companies already signed up to take part and we'll update the list nearer the event dates - but now it's time to find out who you could connect with during the conference.

L-R: Activision, App Annie, AppLovin, Electronic Arts

A

A Thinking Ape

Aardman Animations

Abertay University

Abylight Studios

Academy Of Interactive Entertainment

Activision

adacado

AdColony

Agnitio Capital

Akupara Games

Alzheimer's Research UK

Amber Studio

Amuka Esports

Animoca Brands

Antler Interactive

Anzu.io

App Annie

App Radar Software

AppLovin

AppMagic

AppSealing

APPTUTTi

AppTweak

Aqal studio

ArenaNet

askblu.ai

Asmodee Digital

Atom Universe

aXiomatic Gaming

B

Bedtime Digital Games

Behaviour Interactive

Bet4Fun

BFI

Big Pixel Studios

BITKRAFT Esports Ventures

Blind Burners

Boom Corp

Boombit

Bossa Studios

Bournemouth University

Brand Authors

BreakAway Games

Brunel University London

Buckinghamshire College Group

ByteDance

C

C4+

California College of the Arts

Candywriter

CAPSL

CareGame

Carry1st

CCP Games

Celer Network

Centria University Of Applied Sciences

Cheesecake Digital

City College Plymouth

Consulate General of Finland in LA

CoolGames

Crazy Labs

Create for Life

Creativity 360 Studio

Crunchyroll

Curve Digital

CVCapital

Cympl Studios

D

DarkOrange Studio

Dead Five

DECA Games

Deck13 Interactive

Deeonez Games

Definite Studios

Demco

devtodev

Digital Universe

Dimoso

Dive

Dodreams

Doncaster College and University Centre

Doppio Games

Double Coconut

Double Loop Games

DPS Games

Drake Star Partners

E

Edge Esports

EGL

Electronic Arts

Elecular UG (haftungsbeschrankt)

ENCE Esports

Endpoint Esports

Enthusiast Gaming

Esport Supply

Esports Insider

Estars Studios

Execution Labs

L-R: Enthusiast Gaming, Facebook Gaming, King, Microsoft Game Stack

F

Facebook Gaming

FarBridge

FGL

Flex in the Mind

Flying Mollusk

Fortumo

FRAG Games

Frameplay

Friendship is Fun

Fuero Games

Fundamentally Games

Funday Factory

Funorama

Funpac

Funvai

Fyber

G

G-angle

G-STAR

Game Jolt

Game Tester

GameAnalytics

GameBiz Consulting

GameCloud Technologies

Gameforge

GameHouse

Gamejam

Gamers.Vote

Games for Good

gamesconsulting.net

Gametapas

GAMEVIL COM2US USA

Gamma Law

Gayming Magazine

Gbanga (Millform AG)

Geogrify / Global Game Jam

Go Beyond Capital

Gojira

Gray Jones Media

Green Horse Games

Green Man Gaming

Grey Alien Games

Griffin Gaming Partners

H

Happy Warrior

Hardsuit Labs

Headup

Heath Close

Hiber

Hiro Capital

Human Soft

I

ibMedia Group

ICO Partners

IME - Interactive Media & Entertainment

Imperia Online JSC

Indie Game Fest

InfluencerStuff

Innova Distribution

Intellivision Entertainment Europe

International Business Media

International Game Developers Association (IGDA)

Isle of Man Government

J

Jam City

Jestercraft

JKL Productions DBA Super Secret Plan A

K

Kessels Game Studio

kickAlive

King

Koch Media

Konvoy Ventures

Kooapps

Koron Studios

Kukouri

Kwale

Kybolt

Kyy Games

L

Laajasalon Opisto

Lahza Games

Legacy Games

LEGO System

LILA Games

Liverpool John Moores University

Lokum Games

LootBoy

Loughborough College

Ludia

LudiqueWorks

LudoCraft

Lumikai Fund

M

Mad Bricks

Mainframe Industries

Mampel Skyliner

Martian Game

Masquerade Media

Mattel163

MB "Vaivos darbai"

Mediatonic

Megafans

META Games

MetArena

Microsoft Game Stack

Middlebury Institute of International Studies

MildMania Corp

Misc Games

Mission Control GG

MobileGroove

Mohawk Games

Mokuni Games

Monaco Esports

Monolith Productions

Moving Pieces Interactive

MYTONA

N

N3TWORK

Naavik Mobile Games Consulting

Naval Postgraduate School

NCSOFT

Nekki

NEOWIZ

Network N

New World Interactive

Newzoo

Niantic Labs

Nifty Games

Norwich University of the Arts

Numbers Only

L-R: NCSOFT, Niantic Labs, SEGA Europe, Square Enix

O

One 3 Creative

One Canada Square

Onygox

Oppenheimer & Co.

Ornav Games

Outplay Entertainment

P

Paladin Studios

Paranoid Productions

Pamtech

PeopleFun

Phezos

Pixel Dash Studios

Pixel Noire Games

Plan Of Attack

Play 3arabi

Player.One

Playtika

Playright Games

PlayWay

Plug In Digital

Plymouth City College

PocketHunt

Pollen VC

PortaPlay

Portobello Game

Probably Monsters

PROfounders Capital

PSYOP

PT. Unimaksima Lentera Nusantara

Q

Quantum Tech Partners

Quicksave Interactive

R

Raw Fury

Real Media Now

Rebellion

Red Stage Entertainment

Remote Control Productions

Revolution Games

Riot Games

Rockgames

Rockhead Games

Rowan Glade

S

SAE Institute Berlin

SAE Institute Zurich

Sakura Games

SEGA Europe

Servers.com

Shadow Factory

Sheffield Hallam University

Shinko Games

Silver Rain Games

Silver Stream Studio

Simteractive

Skystone Games

Snap Finger Click

SO REAL Digital Twins

SockMonkey Studios

SOFTGAMES

Solaris Mobile

Solent University

Solo Capitalist

Söni

Splash Damage

Springloaded

Spry Fox

sQuaricon

Square Enix

Star Stable Entertainment

STILLFRONT GROUP

Storieplay

Strive Capital

Sun Machine Entertainment

Super Evil Megacorp

Supremacy Games

Survios

T

Tag Games

Tamalaki

Tampere University

Tarentum AI

Tencent

Tequila Works

The AfroGamer

The Children's Society

The Dangerous Kitchen

The Game Design Studio

The Pokémon Company International

TheDynasto

Thoughtfish

THQ Nordic

Tilting Point

Toy Boat Studios

TPubComics

Transcend Fund

Traplight

Turbocharge Games

Turku University of Applied Sciences

Two Way Media

L-R: Tencent, Ubisoft, Unity, Zynga

U

Ubisoft

UCL School of Management

Umami Games

Unbound Game Studio

Undead Labs

Unicorn Pirates Studio

Unity Technologies

University of Abertay

University of Chichester

University of Gloucestershire

University of New Haven

University of Westminster

University of Worcester

Unlock Audio

UserWise

UX is Fine!

V

Valiant Game Studio

Vancouver Film School

Veikkaus

VFS

VGames

Virtual Reality Agency

Vitruvius Capital

Voodoo

W

Waving Bear Studio

We in Games Finland

Wicked Sick

Wiggin

WildWorks

Wizard Games

Wonderock

Work With Indies

Wormhole Labs

Y

YOOZOO Games

Z

ZEBEDEE

Zynga

1-9

12traits

1C Publishing EU

1Up Capital

1up coach&consult

1Up Ventures

23 Studios

7 Billion Fires

