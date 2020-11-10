News

Day 1 of Pocket Gamer Connects Digital #4 yesterday was amazing! Join us today with 4 days still to go...

By , Editor

Did you catch the first day of Pocket Gamer Connects Digital #4 yesterday? It's our last online Connects event of the year.

Don't worry if you missed it - tickets are still available, so you can join every interactive session live for the rest of the week. With all the seminars, fireside chats and panel debates available later on-demand, you can catch up on all of yesterday's expert insight.

As well as the conference schedule that runs all week until Friday, you can connect with 1,500+ games industry professionals from more than 70 countries via our 24/7 networking platform - MeetToMatch - as well as on dedicated Discord servers.

You're missing out if you aren't one of the 600+ companies doing business during the conference right now...

Book your ticket now!

Previously, on Pocket Gamer Connects Digital #4...

The 16-track conference schedule opened yesterday with the Growth Track, Global Trends and a special focus on MENA, one of the most exciting emerging territories with huge potential.

Here are some of the things we learned during Day 1:

...And on today's show

We'll be back from 09:00 (UK Time) today - Tuesday November 10th - with two tracks: Game Maker Insights, and Incredible Indies, plus Monetiser and the Developer Toolkit later in the day. Tickets are available now.

 


Steve Takle
Steve Takle
Editor

Steve is an award-winning editor and copywriter with 20 years’ experience specialising in consumer technology and video games. He was part of a BAFTA nominated developer studio as project manager for the UK’s first fully interactive digital TV channel. In addition to editing TheVirtualReport.biz, Steve contributes to PocketGamer.biz, PCGamesInsider.biz and BlockchainGamer.biz, as well as creating marketing content for a range of SMEs and agencies.

