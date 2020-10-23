Speaker Spotlight: EA's Chong Anh on how China is set to launch its first AAA experiences

Pocket Gamer Connects Digital has returned once again, set to bring together some of the finest voices in the games industry and beyond.

PGC Digital #4 takes place on November 9th - 13th. To give you a taste of what to expect, we'll regularly be publishing interviews with the speakers at the show.

The conference spans across five days and will feature a broad selection of tracks, talks and speakers, as well as various fringe events and a new and improved meeting system. For more details on PGC Digital and to book a ticket, head to the website.

Today's spotlight is on Chong Anh, a head of product management at EA. Anh has years of experience in developing and producing mobile titles, and currently drives acquisition, engagement and monetisation efforts (AEM) for EA titles in the mobile space. He'll be attending PGC Digital #4 to share his thoughts on the LiveOps landscape.

Tell us a bit about your company?

Chong Anh: Electronic Arts Inc. is an American video game company headquartered in Redwood City, California that exists to inspire the world through Play. It is the second-largest gaming company in the Americas and Europe, publishing games on Console, PC and Mobile. Key franchises include FIFA, Madden NFL, The Sims, Need for Speed, Battlefield and more!

What does your role entail?

My role is responsible for defining and driving Acquisition, Engagement and Monetisation (AEM) strategies for features and content in the competitive mobile space as well as building out the PM discipline within the studio, forming and leading a team of PM’s and BI Analysts.

Why did you want to work in the games industry?

Gaming is at the cross-section of entertainment and technology and I want to be a part of that. Your creative freedom is only limited by your imagination and no other medium has been as widely adopted and enjoyed across cultures like gaming is.

What advice would you give to anyone looking to get into it?

Find someone you admire in the industry in the discipline you are interested in and go work for them.

What are your thoughts on the industry in the last 12 months?

The ability of the industry to rally around an unprecedented pandemic, adjusting to working from home while striving to deliver on products that our users will enjoy has been nothing short of amazing. In addition, it's been great to see industry leaders stepping up to fight injustice and inequality, giving voice to those that desperately need it most.

What major trends do you predict in the next 12 months?

Cloud gaming will have a breakthrough in technology, putting us on a path to democratising gaming without hardware gaming sets. China will produce its first set of AAA experiences will new, original IP.

A megahit will develop within the gaming platform Roblox.

How has the games industry changed since you first started?

The depth and breadth of interconnectedness is unlike anything seen before. We were just at the forefront of that when I got into the industry, but now, it's table stakes to be able to connect to friends, different networks, etc.

Which part of the Connects event are you most looking forward to and why?

Connecting and listening to the various speakers, especially around LiveOps.

